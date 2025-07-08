BC Bulletin

ACC Daily: Who are the Top All-Purpose Players in the ACC Entering the 2025 Season

Many can take the claim of the best all-purpose player this season with several talented players ready to produce anywhere on the field.

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The ACC saw several talented do-it-all players on the field.

Last season, Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, and Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne took all the all-purpose slots for the 2024 season. The question is, who will it be for the 2025 season?

Here at Boston College on SI, we are taking a look at two returning players and a new addition through the transfer portal to fill those slots once again.

First Team:

Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after a catch against Vir
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after a catch against Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He did it all last year and will have to do it again this year for the Pitt Panthers. Reed is one of the best runnings backs and all purpose back in the ACC. Last season he finished with over 1400 yards (966 rushing and 579 receiving) and 11 total tochdowns on the season. His role from last season looks to increase and so will his numbers.

Second Team:

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many would have loved to get him out of the transfer portal, but staying with the Demon Deacons is what Claiborne was always meant to do. After one of the top rushing seasons in the conference that went under the radar, he won't miss out on another chance at the title. He claimed the 13th1000 1,000-yard rushing season in Wake Forest program history last season, going for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 228 carries. Add in 23 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, as well as one score out of the 11 kickoffs he returned, and he is the definition of all-purpose

Third Team:

Keelon Marion, WR/PR, Miami

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against Kansas
Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (28) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

He is already projected to be a first-team all-American returner and in the Hurricanes system, he could be more than just a specialist. Marion has the speed to play anywhere on the field. Last season, he proved that by getting a few snaps, 24 receptions for 346 yards, averaging out to 14.4 yards a catch. He can do that plus more for a. Canes team that looks to add an explosive piece to special teams since the likes of Devin Hester.

Honorable Mention

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball during the third qua
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He was an honorable mention last year but the talented freshman will likely make first-team All-ACC if he is able to keep up with his stellar opening for the Cards. Last season the star freshman had 65 carries for 1173 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. He will be all over the field again and look to elevate his game to another level.

