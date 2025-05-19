Full ACC Tournament Schedule Released: ACC Daily: May 17, 2025
After a long and adventurous season in college baseball, the playoffs are finally here. The ACC has had a lot of ups and downs, but it is still one of the premier brands for baseball all around the country. There are a few dark horse contenders for a trip to Omaha, but there are still a few things that need to be done first.
The ACC tournament is under a new look with single-elimination games that could be beneficial or costly for some teams. The top four teams, Georgia Tech, NC State, Florida State, and North Carolina, have earned a double bye, while the next four teams, Wake Forest, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia, have a single bye.
The rest will have to face a guanlet starting with Miami and California at 9:00 a.m. ET in Durham, NC, to kickstart the festivities.
Full ACC Tournament Schedule
Round 1
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1
9:00 am
#9 Miami vs. #16 California
Game 2
1:00 pm
#12 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Stanford
Game 3
5:00 pm
#10 Louisville vs. #15 Pitt
Game 4
9:00 pm
#11 Notre Dame vs. #14 Boston College
Round 2
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5
9:00 am
TBD vs. #8 Wake Forest
Game 6
1:00 pm
TBD vs. #5 Clemson
Game 7
5:00 pm
TBD vs. #7 Duke
Game 8
9:00 pm
TBD vs. #6 Virginia
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, May 22
Game 9
3:00 pm
#1 Georgia Tech vs. TBD
Game 10
7:00 pm
#4 NC State vs. TBD
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, May 23
Game 11
3:00 pm
#2 Florida State vs. TBD
Game 12
7:00 pm
#3 North Carolina vs. TBD
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, May 24
Game 13
1:00 pm
TBD vs TBD
Game 14
5:00 pm
TBD vs. TBD
Championship
Sunday, May 25
Game 15
Noon
TBD vs. TBD