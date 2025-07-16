Inside the ACC: Athletes Nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) have unveiled a record-setting 197 nominees for the prestigious 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the highest number of candidates in the award’s distinguished 34-year history.
Demonstrating the Atlantic Coast Conference’s unwavering commitment to excellence both on and off the field, all 17 ACC football-playing member institutions are proudly represented on the nominee list, with 17 standout student-athletes and one head coach honored for their extraordinary dedication to community service, leadership, and positive impact beyond the gridiron.
This national award celebrates individuals from across college football's spectrum—including NCAA Divisions I, II, III, the NAIA, and head coaches—who exemplify integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to service. These young leaders are not only shaping the future of the sport but also the communities they serve. In September, a prestigious voting panel composed of former Good Works Team members, coaches, and members of the media will select the final 23-member team, comprised of:
2025 ACC Nominees – Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
- 11 student-athletes from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
- 11 student-athletes from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II and III, and the NAIA
- 1 honorary head coach
- Alex Broome – Boston College
- Jeffery Johnson – California
- Adam Randall – Clemson
- Chandler Rivers – Duke
- Richie Leonard IV – Florida State
- Haynes King – Georgia Tech
- Clev Lubin – Louisville
- Francis Mauigoa – Miami
- Will Hardy – North Carolina
- Brandon Cleveland – NC State
- Eli Holstein – Pitt
- Alexander Kilgore – SMU
- Sam Roush – Stanford
- Derek McDonald – Syracuse
- Stevie Bracey – Virginia
- Tyson Flowers – Virginia Tech
- Zamari Stevenson – Wake Forest
- Fran Brown – Syracuse (Head Coach)