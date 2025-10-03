BC Men's Soccer Hits The Road To Play Syracuse: The Rundown
Boston College will play their 11th game of the season on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The Eagles sit at .500 with a 5-5-0 record through their first 10 matches. BC has gone 1-3-0 in its four ACC matchups thus far.
BC is coming off a tough 3-0 loss against No. 6 Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 28. All of Stanford's goals came in the second half as the Eagles couldn't withstand their offensive barrage.
Syracuse holds a 4-4-2 overall record. The Orange are 3-1 away from home, with just one win in six matches on their home turf. They are 1-2-0 in ACC play and are coming off a 2-0 win over Cal in California.
The game will be played at the SU Soccer Stadium and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
Here is The Rundown for October 3, 2025.
Friday's Schedule:
Men's Hockey vs. No. 13 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Watch
Men's Soccer vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m. ET | Preview | Live Stats | Watch
Volleyball vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. ET | Preview | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Women's Soccer: North Carolina 3, Boston College 1
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
0 days. It's gameday!
Did You Notice?
NCAA Football insider Pete Thamel confirmed that Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry will return against Pitt. The Eagles are looking to get their season back on track, and the addition of the stud offensive lineman will go a long way to help with that. The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Boston College released their initial availability report vs Pitt. The Eagles will be missing nine players on Saturday, a large number for just their fifth game. The team will be hoping that star LB Daveon "Bam" Crouch will be able to shake off his injury and return to the lineup. WR Jaedn Skeete and DB Amari Jackson will be big misses for the Eagles.
BC received a commitment from 2027 ATH Zahir Mitchell. He attends Milton Academy.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
Probably the most prominent thing that I remember, the competition. But also the regional settings of each team. You know, you could drive -- my family from Boston drove to every single game, Villanova, Georgetown. So the atmosphere of New England was kind of a New England thing, as well.”
- Dana Barros
