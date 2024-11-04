Boston College Baseball Alum Wins Gold Glove Award
Former Boston College baseball and current Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has won a Gold Glove Award, the first of his professional career.
The 24-year-old received the honor for his performance in the outfield during the Brewers 2024 campaign. In his 157 games played, Frelick tallied 271 putouts in 278 chances, six assists, three errors, and one double play.
The Lexington, Mass., native also had an impressive season at the plate this year as he tallied a .259 batting average, 123 hits, 39 drawn walks, 32 runs batted in, 22 doubles, 18 stolen bases, four triples, and two home runs.
He helped Milwaukee to a 93-69 overall record, a National League Central championship, and postseason appearance.
Frelick was one of 20 MLB players to win a Gold Glove for the 2024 season.
Frelick played for the Eagles from 2019-21 where he appeared in 102 games and tallied a .345 batting average, 139 hits, 97 runs, 63 runs batted in, 60 drawn walks, 38 stolen bases, 27 doubles, 12 home runs, and four triples.
In the field, he tallied 273 putouts, five assists, and did not make an error in his collegiate career.
He won a Gold Glove Award with the Eagles during his junior season, the first Boston College player to win.
