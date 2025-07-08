Boston College Baseball Lands Saint Peter’s Transfer Infielder Out of Portal
The Boston College Eagles baseball program has picked up another addition out of the transfer portal this offseason.
The team has landed former Saint Peter’s infielder Sean Martinez.
Martinez made the announcement of his transfer destination via social media on Monday.
The Perkasie, Penn., native spent two seasons with the Peacocks, however only played for one.
In 2025, he made an appearance in 20 games which included 17 starts and tallied a .306 average, 19 hits, 13 runs, five doubles, one triple, one home run, batted nine runs in, drew seven walks, and stole three bases.
He also notched a .468 slugging percentage, a .413 on-base percentage, and a .945 fielding percentage.
This past season, St. Peter’s went 11-37 overall and 5-24 in conference (MAAC) play.
Martinez is the third player to publicly announce his decision to join the Eagles program.
He comes to Boston College alongside former Johns Hopkins pitcher Drew Grumbles and former Xavier outfielder Carter Hendrickson.
The trio joins an Eagles program that went 28-29 overall which included an 11-19 mark in ACC play, and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament in May where it lost to UNC in the quarterfinals 7-2.
On top of the three additions, the Eagles have also lost a pair of players in outfielder Tony Humphrey and infielder Adam Magpoc.
Humphrey announced his decision to enter the portal and commit to Central Connecticut State in June while Magpoc shared his decision to transfer to San Diego State over the weekend.