Boston College Baseball Transfer Infielder Commits to San Diego State
Boston College baseball transfer infielder Adam Magpoc has his new collegiate home.
The Torrance, Calif., native is transferring to San Diego State. Cros Bros Recruits made the announcement via social media on Saturday night which was also shared by Magpoc.
“Congratulations to Transfer UTL Adam Magpoc on his commitment to San Diego State University,” said CrosBros Recruits via X.
Magpoc spent two years on the Heights where he started in 97 of 104 games played and notched a .258 batting average, 88 hits, 58 runs, 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, batted 47 runs in, drew 54 walks, and stole 36 bases. He also tallied a career .378 slugging percentage, .367 on-base percentage, and a .962 fielding percentage.
In 2025, the rising junior played both infield and outfield while he recorded a .232 batting average with 43 hits, three home runs, 27 runs batted in, 33 drawn walks, and 27 stolen bases.
He had the seventh-most hits, the second-most doubles, tied for the fourth-most home runs, the sixth-most runs batted in, tied for the most drawn walks, and had the second-most stolen bases among the team in the Eagles’ 2025 campaign.
Magpoc is one of multiple Eagles to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Outfielder Tony Humphrey also put his name into the transfer portal, an announcement he made on June 2, and is headed to Central Connecticut State.
Boston College has also picked up a pair of players in the portal so far, former Xavier outfielder Carter Hendrickson and former Johns Hopkins pitcher Drew Grumbles.