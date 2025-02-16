Boston College Baseball Makes Schedule Change, The Rundown: February 16, 2025
The Boston College Eagles baseball team has had to make a schedule change for opening weekend.
Due to weather, the Eagles’ second game at USC Upstate which was slated for 1 p.m. ET and then moved to 5 p.m., was rained out on Saturday.
Now, Boston College will play a doubleheader on Sunday with the first game being at 10 a.m. and the second at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Baseball: Boston College at USC Upstate | 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+ (second game only) | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College at No. 15 Northeastern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Stanford | 5 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College 13, No. 2 Northwestern 9.
- Men’s Basketball: NC State 70, Boston College 62.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College 4, No. 16 UMass 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
195 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s basketball program highlighted guard T’yana Todd on social media.
- Boston College softball head coach Amy Kvilhaug earned her 100th win at BC.
- The Boston College men’s hockey program shared photos of the team’s arrival in Amherst prior to its game against UMass on Saturday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
February 16, 1961: Although it was a cover that most Eagles fans would like to forget, Boston College basketball was profiled inSports Illustrated with “Anatomy of a Scandal.” FBI informant and former organized crime member Henry Hill claimed nine Eagles games were rigged during the 1978-79 season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Yes, we’re blessed with our athletic ability maybe, but before we’re athletes we’re human beings. We feel this stuff. We’re not robots. We’re affected by things, whether directly or indirectly. So it’s only normal at times that people get emotional and need to say something. You know me. I’ve been vocal in the past. I’ll never be the kind of guy that just sticks to sports.”- Alejandro Bedoya
