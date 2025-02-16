No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Splits Series With No. 16 UMass
After losing two consecutive games in the past week, the No. 1 Boston College Eagles (22-6-1, 14-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team got back in the win column with a 4-1 road win over the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (16-12-2, 7-9-2 HE) on Saturday night.
The Eagles struck first with a goal by defenseman Eamon Powell at the 4:27 mark of the opening frame. The graduate’s third score of the season was assisted by forward Mike Posma and defenseman Michael Hagens.
The Eagles extended their lead in the second period with a pair of goals. The first was at 3:13 by forward Andre Gasseau with help from fellow first liner forwards Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard. The second was by forward James Hagens at 6:42, assisted by Leonard.
UMass put its first and only goal of the night on the board at 15:32 of the second with a score by forward Cole O’Hara with help from defenseman Linden Alger and forward Jack Musa. The score marked O’Hara’s second of the series.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler allowed one goal and recorded 19 saves while Minutemen goalie Michael Hrabal allowed three goals and tallied 40 saves.
The Eagles added a final goal to their score with an empty netter by Leonard to ice the game, his 25th of the season.
The win forces the series split as the Eagles lost to the Minutemen in the series opener 3-2 on Friday night at Conte Forum.
Next up, Boston College travels to Burlington, Vt., for a road series against the Vermont Catamounts next weekend. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, both on ESPN+.