Boston College Baseball OF Josiah Ragsdale Earns Spot on All-NECBL Team, The Rundown: August 17, 2024

Boston College Baseball OF Josiah Ragsdale Earns Spot on All-NECBL Team
Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale earned a spot on the 2024 All-NECBL Second-Team for his performance in the New England Collegiate Baseball League as a part of the Vermont Mountaineers.
Throughout the summer, Ragsdale appeared in 40 games and tallied 47 hits in 147 at-bats, 36 runs, 33 drawn walks, 24 stolen bases, 18 runs batted in, five doubles, three home runs, one triple, and a .320 batting average. He also won the 2024 Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award and was named WCAX’s Hitter of the Week in July.
The Vineland, N.J., native will enter his first season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Iona in June.
16 days.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse program announced and profiled each newcomer to the team on social media, Giulia Colarusso, Hanna Davis, Kelly Blake, Kaitlyn Cole, Julia Hodell, Avery Hudson, Emma Claire Quinn, Devon Russell, Maria Themelis, Morgan Smith, and Mia Mascone.
- Boston College women’s basketball forward Nene Ndiaye will play for Team Senegal in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournaments. The multi-day event runs from Aug. 19-25. Senegal starts its run in the event on Monday against Hungary at 11 a.m. ET.
- Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Emma LoPinto won the Player of the Game Award in Team USA’s 33-0 win over Team Germany in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship which is currently taking place in Hong Kong, China. LoPinto scored four goals and tallied five assists for nine points.
