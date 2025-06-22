Boston College Baseball OF Named Cape Cod League Franklin Sports Player of the Week
Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale has been named Cape Cod League Franklin Sports Player of the Week.
Ragsdale earned the honor for his performances this past week with the Brewster Whitecaps.
During the stretch, the rising senior tallied nine hits, two doubles, nine runs batted in, drew two walks, and stole eight bases.
Ragsdale is already impressing in this year’s Summer League. So far with the Whitecaps, he has seen time in seven games and recorded a .476 batting average, .619 slugging percentage, and .577 on-base percentage as well as 10 hits, four drawn walks, nine runs batted in, and 10 stolen bases.
Brewster is currently sitting at the top of the Cape Cod League East Division standings with a 6-1 overall record and 12 points. The team suffered its first loss of the summer on Saturday to Yarmouth-Dennis 3-0.
The Vineland, N.J., native has spent one season on The Heights after transferring from Iona during the 2024 offseason.
In the Eagles’ 2025 campaign, he started in all 56 games and recorded a .319 batting average, 66 hits, 12 doubles, five triples, five home runs, crossed home plate 60 times, batted 30 runs in, drew 33 walks, and stole 30 bases as well as boasted a .498 slugging percentage and .418 on-base percentage.
In the field, he notched a .976 fielding percentage with 119 putouts, four assists, and just three errors. He helped Boston College to a 28-29 overall record and appearance in the ACC Tournament.
The Whitecaps continue their 2025 campaign on Sunday evening against the Orleans Firebirds.