Boston College Football Shares Heartwarming Moment; The Rundown: March 10, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Mason Woods

Bill O'Brien
Bill O'Brien / Boston College Athletics
For every college football team across the country, walk-on players are unsung heroes behind the scenes that are critical to a program's success. From helping the starters prepare week-to-week during the season, to being a major cog in the machine that is a college locker room, the walk-ons rarely receive the recognition they truly deserve.

This week, Bill 'Brien and the Boston College Eagles took the opportunity to recognize one of their walk-on athletes with possibly the best gift they could have given: a scholarship.

In a heartwarming video shared to social media, O'Brien makes the announcement to the team that fourth year linebacker Juan Zabal is officially on scholarship. In a eruption of cheers, Zabal is flooded by his teammates before sharing a hug with his his head coach.

Hailing from IMG Academy in Florida, he joined the program in 2022 and redshirted in his first year before seeing time in just a single game in 2023. This past season, Zabal was a pillar of the Eagles special teams unit, seeing time in nine games.

Men's Golf at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon - Eagles are currently sixth (+19) heading into the second round. Live Scoreboard | Player Leaderboard

173 Days

“I’ll never forget my first development camp with the Flames. I was just a college kid in every sense. And I saw these NHL players out there on the ice, and all I could think was, “What am I doing here?” I was so wide-eyed, I almost wanted to ask for autographs.”

Johnny Gaudreau

  • Boston College baseball earned the series win over No. 9 Virginia on Sunday, taking down the Cavaliers 6-3.

