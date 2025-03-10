Boston College Football Shares Heartwarming Moment; The Rundown: March 10, 2025
For every college football team across the country, walk-on players are unsung heroes behind the scenes that are critical to a program's success. From helping the starters prepare week-to-week during the season, to being a major cog in the machine that is a college locker room, the walk-ons rarely receive the recognition they truly deserve.
This week, Bill 'Brien and the Boston College Eagles took the opportunity to recognize one of their walk-on athletes with possibly the best gift they could have given: a scholarship.
In a heartwarming video shared to social media, O'Brien makes the announcement to the team that fourth year linebacker Juan Zabal is officially on scholarship. In a eruption of cheers, Zabal is flooded by his teammates before sharing a hug with his his head coach.
Hailing from IMG Academy in Florida, he joined the program in 2022 and redshirted in his first year before seeing time in just a single game in 2023. This past season, Zabal was a pillar of the Eagles special teams unit, seeing time in nine games.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's Golf at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon - Eagles are currently sixth (+19) heading into the second round. Live Scoreboard | Player Leaderboard
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
173 Days
“I’ll never forget my first development camp with the Flames. I was just a college kid in every sense. And I saw these NHL players out there on the ice, and all I could think was, “What am I doing here?” I was so wide-eyed, I almost wanted to ask for autographs.”- Johnny Gaudreau
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball earned the series win over No. 9 Virginia on Sunday, taking down the Cavaliers 6-3.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social