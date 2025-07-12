Boston College Men's Basketball to Host New Haven: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Boston College men's basketball has another opponent announced for the 2025-26 season.
The Eagles will host New Haven on Dec. 6 at Conte Forum, the program announced via social media.
"Shipping up to Boston," said New Haven men's basketball via X.
The Chargers are entering their first season in Division I after joining the Northeast Conference (NEC) on July 1.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, July 12.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, July 11.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
49 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse shared that the Hall of Fame Ceremony will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 during the Eagles' football game against UConn. The women's lacrosse program has two former players being inducted this year, Mikaela Rix (‘15) and Covie Stanwick (‘15).
- Boston College men's hockey prospect and St. Louis Blues first round draft pick Justin Carbonneau is returning to the QMJHL. He was linked to Boston College leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft.
- Boston College rowing shared its list of players to make the All-ACC Academic Team. In total, there were 31 members of the program to make the list.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On the surprise announcement of being inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor:} “"I got nothing to respond to."- Matt Ryan
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published