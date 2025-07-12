BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball to Host New Haven: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) controls the ball while Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) controls the ball while Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College men's basketball has another opponent announced for the 2025-26 season.

The Eagles will host New Haven on Dec. 6 at Conte Forum, the program announced via social media.

"Shipping up to Boston," said New Haven men's basketball via X.

The Chargers are entering their first season in Division I after joining the Northeast Conference (NEC) on July 1.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Saturday, July 12.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Friday, July 11.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

49 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women's lacrosse shared that the Hall of Fame Ceremony will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 during the Eagles' football game against UConn. The women's lacrosse program has two former players being inducted this year, Mikaela Rix (‘15) and Covie Stanwick (‘15).
  • Boston College men's hockey prospect and St. Louis Blues first round draft pick Justin Carbonneau is returning to the QMJHL. He was linked to Boston College leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft.
  • Boston College rowing shared its list of players to make the All-ACC Academic Team. In total, there were 31 members of the program to make the list.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

[On the surprise announcement of being inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor:} “"I got nothing to respond to."

Matt Ryan

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/All Things BC