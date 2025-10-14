Boston College showed signs of life against UConn: The Rundown
If you fancy yourself a college hoops fan, this is the time of year that gets your blood pumping. Different teams are playing exhibition games all around the country, some closed to the public, and some not.
Last night, the Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies played an exhibition matchup that was very much open to the public. In fact, it was so open to the public that it was broadcast. For those who got to watch, whether in person or on their screens, the box score of the 71-52 loss doesn't tell the entire story.
UConn entered the matchup as the preseason No. 4 team in the country, with many experts across the country picking the Huskies to make yet another run at the final four and an NCAA Championship. What most did not expect, though, is no matter how ugly it was, for Boston College to lead the game at any point during play.
Although it was short-lived, the Eagles, who finished 17th in the ACC last season and missed out on the ACC Tournament, showed something that was absent for most of last year - grit. It wasn't a pretty game for Eagles fans by any stretch of the word, but it was gritty. BC might have run out of steam as the second half rolled forward, but there was more than just a few signs of life, there were signs of an edge that was missing from last year's unit.
Was UConn missing two of its best players? Absolutely. However, any Dan Hurley coached team facing off against a squad picked to finish towards the bottom of the ACC still shouldn't struggle at any point in the game.
Offensively, this BC team will struggle. That's just a given. However, offense doesn't always travel. Defense, though? That comes with any team no matter the venue. UConn is going to score much more than 71 points on most teams it faces this season, and if Boston College can keep its intensity both driving the basket and on the glass, the Eagles could find themselves trending upwards in the conference for 2025-26.
Here's The Rundown for Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Golf: Boston College at Quinnipiac Classic | Wallingford, Conn.
- Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. AIC | Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field | 4 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats
Monday's Results:
- Men's Tennis: Yale Regionals | Results not available at time of publishing
- Women's Basketball: Boston College 67, UConn 84
- Men's Basketball: Boston College 52, UConn 71
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. finished with 23 points against UConn in the team's exhibition on Monday. Hand is the lone starter returning from last year's team.
- Despite the team's poor start to the season, Boston College defensive back KP Price was named the ACC Defensive Back of the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On facing No. 3 UMass in 1995] “This may have been the single best atmosphere for a game that I've been involved in. It was second to none and certainly good for basketball in the city.”- Jim O’Brien
