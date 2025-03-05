Boston College Softball Hangs on to Defeat Santa Clara, The Rundown: March 5, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College softball began its west coast swing with a 3-2 win yesterday over Santa Clara in a nine-inning affair that saw freshman pitcher Bailey Kendziorski pick up her first win.
Kendziorski tossed 4.1 innings of two-hit ball, while Abby Ptak registered the winning RBI off a sac-fly in the ninth inning to seal the victory for Boston College.
The team will resume play today against San Jose State in another east coast vs. west coast bout. First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Golf: Boston College in Puerto Rico Shootout
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College @ San Jose State | Noon | Preview
- Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. No. 13 Syracuse | 1 p.m. | ACC Tournament
- Baseball: Boston College @ Richmond | 1:30 p.m. | Live Stats
- Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. Boston University | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
- Softball: Boston College @ San Jose State | 8 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 12, Longwood 13
- Women’s LAX: Boston College 16, Dartmouth 3
- Softball: Boston College 3, Santa Clara 2
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
177 days
Did You Notice?
Boston College Fencing checked in from the ACC Tournament yesterday.
A few fan-favorite members of the No. 1 ranked Boston College WLAX team took to social media following the team's win over Dartmouth yesterday.
Special Media:
