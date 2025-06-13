Boston College Women's Basketball Adds Assistant Coach to Staff: The Rundown
Boston College women’s basketball has re-added Nick Alves to the staff to serve as an assistant coach and director of operations.
"It's a tremendous honor for me to work for this incredible program and to continue helping develop these wonderful student athletes on and off the court," said Alves in the official press release. "As a Boston College graduate and lifetime Boston resident, I take tremendous pride in being able to give back to the community that has blessed me with so much during my time here. I am so grateful to Coach Mac and all of those individuals involved in entrusting me with this position, and I will execute my role everyday with the motto of "Men & Women For Others" in mind as I work to help the program excel to new heights. Go Eagles!"
Alves is an Eagles alum and was a graduate assistant for the program in 2023-24 as well as was a volunteer for a part of last season.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 NFL Academy offensive lineman and Boston College target Niko Kampas has received an offer from Alabama. He picked up his offer from the Eagles earlier in the month.
- The ACC has announced the full slate for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge which will take place in December. Boston College women's basketball will not be participating this year.
- Boston College hosted the New England Patriots Flag Football League Championship on Thursday at Alumni Stadium.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I always say this at camp, that growing up there was not a lot of women's basketball for me to watch. I watched the (Foxboro) high-school team, but I mostly watched the Celtics. Without a doubt, my playing idol was Larry Bird. I'm hardly alone in that. He was the consummate player. I was lucky enough to wear his number (33).”- Sarah Behn
