Boston College Women’s Soccer Awaits Postseason Fate in Selection Monday, The Rundown: November 11, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College women’s soccer team will find out its postseason fate on Monday afternoon during the NCAA’s Selection Show.
Under first-year head coach Chris Watkins, the Eagles finished the regular season with a 12-5-2 overall record, a staggering improvement from their 2023 campaign where the team captured just three wins.
The 2024 season marked the first time the Eagles finished with at least a .500 winning percentage since 2019 when they went 8-8-2.
If Boston College earns a berth, it will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program since 2018. In that performance, the Eagles lost to Hofstra 4-1 in the first round.
The NCAA will air the selection show at 4 p.m. ET on its website.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Northeastern | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 5 Maine 0.
- Volleyball: Louisville 3, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
95 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program announced the Play of the Game from the Eagles 37-28 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
- Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond hit a career milestone on Saturday.
- The Boston College field hockey team earned a bid into the postseason. The Eagles will take on Princeton in Philadelphia, Penn., for the first round on Friday.
