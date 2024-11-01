BC Bulletin

Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats Syracuse in Regular Season Finale, The Rundown: November 1, 2024

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team capped off its regular season with a 3-1 win over the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night. 

Syracuse got off to the quick advantage as forward Erin Flurey scored a goal in the second minute of the match. After that, it was all Boston College. 

Eagles forward Aislin Streicek tied up the contest with a goal in the 11th minute. Midfielder Baylor Goldthwaite scored her first goal of the season in the 30th minute and forward Ella Richards capped off the night with a score in the 75th minute.

With the victory, the Eagles finish their season 12-5-2. Boston College will not compete in the ACC Tournament and will learn its postseason fate on Nov. 11. 

Today's Schedule:

  • Women's Cross Country: Boston College in ACC Championships | 10:30 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Field Hockey: No. 9 Boston College at No. 12 Syracuse | 4 p.m. ET
  • Volleyball: Boston College at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Women's Soccer: Boston College 3, Syracuse 1.

Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener: 

3 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College women's lacrosse team shared its Halloween costumes on social media on Thursday.
  • Members of the Boston College women's basketball team revealed their favorite Halloween candy.
  • The Boston College baseball team held a fall scrimmage this week and is getting ready to compete in the Intrasquad World Series.

Special Media: 

Published
