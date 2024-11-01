Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats Syracuse in Regular Season Finale, The Rundown: November 1, 2024
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team capped off its regular season with a 3-1 win over the Syracuse Orange on Thursday night.
Syracuse got off to the quick advantage as forward Erin Flurey scored a goal in the second minute of the match. After that, it was all Boston College.
Eagles forward Aislin Streicek tied up the contest with a goal in the 11th minute. Midfielder Baylor Goldthwaite scored her first goal of the season in the 30th minute and forward Ella Richards capped off the night with a score in the 75th minute.
With the victory, the Eagles finish their season 12-5-2. Boston College will not compete in the ACC Tournament and will learn its postseason fate on Nov. 11.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Harvard Quad | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in ACC Championships | 9:40 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College in ACC Championships | 10:30 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: No. 9 Boston College at No. 12 Syracuse | 4 p.m. ET
- Volleyball: Boston College at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Soccer: Boston College at No. 8 UNC | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at No. 10 St. Cloud State | 8:30 p.m. ET | NCHC.tv | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 3, Syracuse 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
3 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women's lacrosse team shared its Halloween costumes on social media on Thursday.
- Members of the Boston College women's basketball team revealed their favorite Halloween candy.
- The Boston College baseball team held a fall scrimmage this week and is getting ready to compete in the Intrasquad World Series.
Special Media:
