Boston College Women's Golf Adds Texas and Tennessee Transfers
Thursday morning, the Boston College women’s golf team announced the addition of two incoming transfers for the 2025-26 season, Tiffany Cao and Sophie Bierstorfer. Cao, a graduate student, spent the past four years at Texas, and Bierstorfer played for Tennessee in the 2024-25 season as a sophomore.
Cao appeared in nine events during her three years of competition for the Longhorns, playing 20 total rounds. Her best tournament this past season came at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, where she tied for eighth place with an even-par finish.
She posted an adjusted scoring average of 72.5 in 2024-25—up from 76.36 the year prior after not playing a round during her junior year—and tied for second as an individual at the Lady Bulldog Classic with a score of three-under par.
Cao is a Midlothian, Tex. native and earned her degree in management information systems from UT this past May. She has one season of eligibility remaining, so 2025-26 will mark her first and last year playing for Drew Kayser, BC’s Director of Golf on both the men’s and women’s side.
Bierstorfer, who hails from Munich, Germany, played in four tournaments last year—11 rounds total—and generated an adjusted scoring average of 74.9. Her 30th place finish at the Cavalier Regional Preview, in which she carded a season-low round of 68, was her personal best in 2024-25.
This is Bierstorfer’s third transfer since playing golf collegiately. She spent one season playing at Miami, competing in three tournaments with a 73.9 scoring average during her rookie campaign.
Last season, BC finished in 11th place at the ACC Championship held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The Eagles’ best tournament of the season happened during September of 2024, when BC finished first—as the hosts—in the Red Bandanna Invitational at Blue Hills Country Club in Canton, Mass., the Eagles’ home course.