Class of 2025 Guard Matthew Able Set to Commit on Friday, The Rundown: August 30, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Three-star class of 2025 shooting guard Matthew Able will announce his commitment on Friday.
The senior will choose from Northwestern, Michigan, Wake Forest, Miami, Baylor, Xavier, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.
Able is a product of Sagemont Prepatory School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and is ranked No. 202 nationally, No. 37 in shooting guards, and No. 18 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
So far for the class of 2025, the Eagles have three commitments: four-star shooting guard Caleb Steger, three-star power forward Jack Bailey, and three-star shooting guard Akbar Waheed III.
Today’s Schedule:
- Field Hockey: Northeastern at No. 17 Boston College | 5 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | ACC Network Extra
- Men’s Soccer: Dartmouth at Boston College | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | ACC Network Extra
- Volleyball: Texas Tech at Boston College | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | ACC Network Extra
Eagles Results:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College 1, Dartmouth 0.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
3 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College running back Treshaun Ward was mic’d up during the Eagles practice.
- The Boston College softball team announced its fall clinic. The event will be on Oct. 13 from 1-5 p.m. ET at the Harrington Athletic Village.
- The Boston College women’s hockey team shared photos from Thursday’s practice. The team’s season starts in September.
Special Media:
