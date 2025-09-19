Extra Point: No. 13 Boston College Field Hockey Face Struggles after Hot Start
The 2024 season was a success for the Boston College Field Hockey team. The squad went an impressive 14-7 with its biggest win coming over No. 3 Virginia, 3-2 in overtime. With a flawless 8-0 home record on the year, the team also reached the ACC Championship Game after a shootout win over the No. 2 seed Duke. After a 4-1 loss in the final to No. 1 North Carolina, the Eagles made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. While they lost 1-0 to Princeton, the season was still seen as a step in the right direction.
With big expectations for the 2025 season, the Eagles got off to a hot start. The season began with a 2-0 away win over Maine, with goals from Madelieve Drion and Melea Weber. The Eagles followed up the opening win with another victory over Indiana, 2-1. Caroline Chisholm and Madeline Leigh netted goals in the game which also took place in Orono, Maine.
The Eagles won their third straight game on Friday, Sept. 5 against No. 4 Maryland, capping off a great opening to the season. After outscoring their opponents 6-1 to start the year, the Eagles began to falter.
BC faced a tough task in their fourth matchup, facing off against No. 1 Northwestern at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, North Carolina. The newly-ranked No. 4 Eagles lost 2-0.
In two matches against their in-state rivals, BC fell to both No. 14 UMass and Boston University. The Eagles fell to UMass at home on Friday, Sept. 12 in a shootout. Drion scored another goal after the opener from the Minutewomen before UMass won 3-1 in the shootout. The win brought the Minutewomen to a 5-0 record.
The Eagles were shut down against BU, falling 1-0 on Sunday, Sept. 14. BC tallied more shots and more penalty corners, but couldn't convert. BC had 16 shots to BU's three, but their rival's goalkeeper, Sophie Ortyl, denied multiple good chances and kept the Eagles out.
Boston College will look to end their three-game skid as they travel to Charlottesville to take on No. 3 Virginia on Friday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. ET. From there, the Eagles will travel to face off against No. 20 Wake Forest on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The pair of games are the team's first ACC match ups of the season. The Eagles seek to right the ship and return to form.