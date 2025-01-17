Former Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley Requested to Interview for NFL Job, The Rundown: January 17, 2025
With the college football coaching carousel all but wrapped up, the NFL carousel is just beginning to turn, and a former Boston College head coach is squarely in the mix for one of the league's most intriguing positions.
Former Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley has been requested to interview for the vacant head coach position of the New York Jets. Hafley, who hails from Montvale, New Jersey, coached at Boston College from 2020-23.
Hafley spent this past season as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, where his unit had marked success. Hafley's teams at Boston College were invited to three different bowl games, but withdrew from two of them due to concerns or restrictions regarding COVID-19.
Hafley's short tenure at Ohio State, followed by his four-year run at Boston College, served as his lone soiree into the collegiate coaching ranks after establishing himself as a reliable NFL name.
Now, onto the headlines.
Today's Schedule:
- Skiing: Boston College in St. Lawrence Carnival | Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington, N.Y.
- Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. Vermont | 2 p.m. ET
- Swin: Boston College vs. Boston University | 5 p.m. ET
Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Providence | 7 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women's Basketball: Boston College, 83 - Miami, 79
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
28 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College goaltender Jacob Fowler has been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List.
- Senior Boston College guard Kaylah Ivey filled up the stat sheet in the team's win over Miami by recording the most assists in an ACC game in over 20 years.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Faith, family, and Boston College have been the foundation of my daily life. I hope all of you discover your passion and live within it every day. Support your teams, love your university, and live your life as men and women for others.”- Jerry York
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social