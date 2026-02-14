Frames From Boston College Lacrosse's Home Loss to Notre Dame: Photo Gallery

Despite strong play on both sides of the ball for most of the game, the Eagles' three-goal lead evaporated in the fourth quarter as they conceded six unanswered goals, ultimately falling 12-9 to the Fighting Irish.

1. Kelly Blake Carries the Ball

Kelly Blake runs with the ball at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kelly Blake runs past two Notre Dame defenders. The sophomore tallied two assists.

2. Kylee Colbert Puts the Eagles On the Board

Kylee Colbert scores a behind-the-back goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kylee Colbert buries a behind-the-back goal for the Eagles' first score of the game.

3. Hanna Davis Runs for a Ground Ball

Hanna Davis battles Julia Carr for a ground ball at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Hanna Davis battles Notre Dame defender Julia Carr for a ground ball. The redshirt freshman finished with a goal, two assists and three ground balls.

4. Marissa White Scores

Marissa White scores a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Marissa White beats Notre Dame goaltender Ceci Patterson to score. The redshirt junior finished with a team-high three goals.

5. Shea Baker Clears the Ball

Shea Baker clears the ball at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defender Shea Baker runs against Notre Dame midfielder Lila O'Brien. The senior picked up a team-high six draw controls. Baker also forced a turnover in the second quarter.

6. Marissa White Scores a Behind-the-Back Goal

Marissa White scores a behind-the-back goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Marissa White scores a behind-the-back goal. The redshirt junior took eight shots in the contest.

7. Marissa White Celebrates

Marissa White celebrates after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Marissa White celebrates after scoring a goal. The redshirt junior was named on the 2026 Tewaaraton Award watch list.

8. Giulia Colarusso Joins the Action

Giulia Colarusso huddles with teammates after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Giulia Colarusso huddles with teammates after scoring a goal.

9. Marissa White Celebrates

Marissa White celebrates after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Marissa White points to a teammate after scoring her hat-trick goal.

10. Brooke McLoy Celebrates With Marissa White

Brooke McLoy celebrates with Marissa White after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attackers Brooke McLoy and Marissa White celebrate together after a goal. In addition to scoring, McLoy also recovered two ground balls.

11. Abbey Herod Wins the Draw

Abbey Herod wins a draw against Uma Kowalski at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Abbey Herod wins a draw against Notre Dame midfielder Uma Kowalski. Overall, the Eagles won 12 of their 24 draws.

12. Molly Driscoll Takes a Shot

Molly Driscoll takes a shot at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Molly Driscoll fires a shot from range. The junior found the back of the net twice.

13. Brooke McLoy Runs Against a Defender

Brooke McLoy runs against a Notre Dame defender at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Brooke McLoy runs against a Notre Dame defender. The senior was one of six Eagles to score in the affair.

14. Shea Dolce Makes a Stop

Shea Dolce makes a save at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Shea Dolce makes a save in the second half. The senior made 14 stops for a .538 save percentage.

15. Avery Hudson Locks Down Maura Irish

Avery Hudson guards Maura Irish at Fish Field House on Feb. 13, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Avery Hudson plays defense against Notre Dame midfielder Maura Irish.

