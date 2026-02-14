Frames From Boston College Lacrosse's Home Loss to Notre Dame: Photo Gallery
Despite strong play on both sides of the ball for most of the game, the Eagles' three-goal lead evaporated in the fourth quarter as they conceded six unanswered goals, ultimately falling 12-9 to the Fighting Irish.
1. Kelly Blake Carries the Ball
Boston College midfielder Kelly Blake runs past two Notre Dame defenders. The sophomore tallied two assists.
2. Kylee Colbert Puts the Eagles On the Board
Boston College midfielder Kylee Colbert buries a behind-the-back goal for the Eagles' first score of the game.
3. Hanna Davis Runs for a Ground Ball
Boston College attacker Hanna Davis battles Notre Dame defender Julia Carr for a ground ball. The redshirt freshman finished with a goal, two assists and three ground balls.
4. Marissa White Scores
Boston College attacker Marissa White beats Notre Dame goaltender Ceci Patterson to score. The redshirt junior finished with a team-high three goals.
5. Shea Baker Clears the Ball
Boston College defender Shea Baker runs against Notre Dame midfielder Lila O'Brien. The senior picked up a team-high six draw controls. Baker also forced a turnover in the second quarter.
6. Marissa White Scores a Behind-the-Back Goal
Boston College attacker Marissa White scores a behind-the-back goal. The redshirt junior took eight shots in the contest.
7. Marissa White Celebrates
Boston College attacker Marissa White celebrates after scoring a goal. The redshirt junior was named on the 2026 Tewaaraton Award watch list.
8. Giulia Colarusso Joins the Action
Boston College midfielder Giulia Colarusso huddles with teammates after scoring a goal.
9. Marissa White Celebrates
Boston College attacker Marissa White points to a teammate after scoring her hat-trick goal.
10. Brooke McLoy Celebrates With Marissa White
Boston College attackers Brooke McLoy and Marissa White celebrate together after a goal. In addition to scoring, McLoy also recovered two ground balls.
11. Abbey Herod Wins the Draw
Boston College midfielder Abbey Herod wins a draw against Notre Dame midfielder Uma Kowalski. Overall, the Eagles won 12 of their 24 draws.
12. Molly Driscoll Takes a Shot
Boston College attacker Molly Driscoll fires a shot from range. The junior found the back of the net twice.
13. Brooke McLoy Runs Against a Defender
Boston College attacker Brooke McLoy runs against a Notre Dame defender. The senior was one of six Eagles to score in the affair.
14. Shea Dolce Makes a Stop
Boston College goaltender Shea Dolce makes a save in the second half. The senior made 14 stops for a .538 save percentage.
15. Avery Hudson Locks Down Maura Irish
Boston College midfielder Avery Hudson plays defense against Notre Dame midfielder Maura Irish.
