How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 3 UNC in ACC Quarterfinals
No. 14-seeded Boston College baseball’s Cinderella run in the 2025 ACC Tournament continues with a matchup against the No. 3-seeded UNC Tar Heels in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
Boston College (28-28, 11-19 ACC) has earned a pair of late-night wins so far in the tournament against No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 in ten innings in the opening round and No. 6 Virginia 12-8 in the second round.
As for the Tar Heels (39-12, 18-11 ACC), they start their run in the conference tournament on Friday after earning a double bye and automatically advancing to the quarterfinals for being one of the top-four seed.
The winner will take on either No. 2 Florida State or No. 7 Duke in the semifinals on Saturday evening.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. UNC in ACC Quarterfinals:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels
When: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels earned a series win over No. 6 Florida State in their final set of the regular season from May 15-17. UNC won the first two games 8-3 and 11-1 and lost the final contest 5-4.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 12-8 win over the Virginia Cavaliers early Thursday morning to advance to the quarterfinals.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series during the regular season from March 21-23. UNC won the series after taking the opening game 5-1 and rubber match 10-0. Boston College won the middle game 3-2.