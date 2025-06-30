How were Boston College's NHL Draft Picks Graded? The Rundown
The 2025 NHL Draft saw three combined Boston College players and commitments taken within the 224 selections. James Hagens was taken seventh overall, William Moore at pick No. 51 and the third player of the group, Teddy Mutryn, was taken at the 95th pick.
While any grades associated with this year's picks are mostly based on speculation and analysis of non-NHL level play, let's take a look at some of the ratings given to the Boston College draft selections.
James Hagen - Pick No. 7 overall
ESPN's Rachel Doerrie graded the class an A as a whole, calling Hagen, "The third best player in the draft." She goes onto to mention the incredibly high value of the selection, given his skill level relative to where he was picked.
Hannah Stuart from Bleacher Report touted the selection of the former Boston College Eagle as an A+. She mentioned his excellent passing skills and ability to control the pace of a game single handedly.
Finally, TheScore's Kyle Cushman also labeled the Bruins' entire class as an A, but specifically mentioned the importance of picking a player like Hagen. He wrote, "He still has legit front-line potential with speed and intelligence."
William Moore - Pick No. 51
Again, ESPN ranked the Bruins' entire class as an A, but specifically mentioned the value of drafting Moore because of his NHl upside.
Adam Herman of Bleacher Report similarly gave the class an A rating, but was a bit critical of the selection of Moore, saying, "He did not live up to preseason hype, but he still is a three-zone center who could provide secondary offense."
TheScore called the pick, "Great value in the back half of the second round after a near point-per-game with the National Team Development Program."
Teddy Mutryn - Pick No. 95
Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that NHL scouts were not overly high on the selection of Mutryn. He wrote that one scout said, "Not a fan. Slow. Plays hard, but is limited. Bad feet. I don't see an NHL player there."
Corey Poman of The Athletic had a bit of a differing opinion, mentioning Mutryn's hands and ability to finish around the net as well as his hardworking nature and versatility to play center or wing.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, June 30.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, June 29.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
61 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Jaedn Skeete was back in his hometown of Hyde Park, Mass. this weekend taking the opportunity to give back to his community a bit. Alongside some of his former Pop Warner teammates, the junior wideout helped offer some coaching tips to the young players.
- Former Boston College center Quinten Post, who suited up for the Eagles from 2021-2024 after transferring from Mississippi State, had his 1.96 million dollar team option picked up by the Golden State Warriors, locking him in for the 2025-26 season.
2027 ATH Mekhi Wilson shared his reaction to his recent trip to Chestnut Hill for one of the Bill O'Brien's summer football camps.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
We're not hung up on size or anything else around here. All I want to know is, 'Can he make the play?”- Jack Bicknell
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social