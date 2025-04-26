ICYMI: Two Boston College Eagles Were Selected In Last Night's NFL Draft: April 26, 2025
Just in case you had big plans on Friday night, you should know that a pair of Boston College Eagles were selected on the second night of the NFL draft in EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and OL Ozzy Trapilo.
The pair of Eagles anchored the trenches for BC this past season on both sides of the ball, and now, both will look towards their future in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bulls, respectively.
Ezeiruaku went 44th overall to the Cowboys and Trapilo went 56th overall to the Bears. Both players spent the draft with their friends and family.
Saturday's Eagles Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Open Team Race National Championship | Providence, R.I. | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College at Wheeler Invite | Cary, N.C.
- Men's Golf: Boston College in ACC Championship | Bowling Green, Ky. | Live Stats
- Men's and Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Penn Relays | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College at Syracuse | 3 p.m. ET
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Miami | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagle's Results
- Baseball: Boston College 1, Miami 2
- Softball: Boston College 1, Syracuse 7
- WLAX: Boston College 16, Stanford 9
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
126 days
Did You Notice?
Some scouts were surprised by the fact that Ezeiruaku slld to the 44th pick in this year's draft, as he graded as one of the top edge rushers in the class - a position that is at a premium in today's pass-happy NFL.
It was the same story as Trapilo, who, according to several advanced statistics, was one of the most sound prospects in recent years at the offensive tackle position.
No matter where a player is selected, though, some of the best moments of every NFL draft come from living rooms or family gatherings just like this one.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“The athletic department assigned a Marine to the football program to work at the whim of the head coach. He just stayed on and eventually got more coaching responsibilities. He eventually made the decision to get out of the military and coach full-time, and (Navy coach) George Welsh hired him.”- Frank Spaziani on Tom O’Brien
