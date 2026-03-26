No. 15 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Hands No. 2 Stanford First Loss of Season

The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (6-5, 5-3 ACC) women’s lacrosse team picked up its biggest win of the season so far with a 13-11 victory over the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (10-1, 6-1 ACC) on Thursday night.

Down goes No. 2! Eagles Win! pic.twitter.com/Vvt0MMUP0c — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) March 26, 2026

The Eagles opened the scoring with three consecutive goals in the first quarter. Marissa White started things off with a goal with 12:36 to go in the first quarter, followed by another from Giulia Colarusso with 7:13 to go, and the third came from White with 3:19 to go in the frame.

Stanford cut into its deficit late in the quarter with a pair of goals from Jordyn Case and Ava Arceri, but Boston College ended the first 15 minutes of play with the 3-2 advantage.

The Cardinal took its first lead of the day 5-3 early in the second quarter after Annabel Frist, Peep Williams, and Aliya Polisky each knocked in a goal within the first five minutes of the quarter.

Boston College responded and outscored Stanford 4-1 in the final 11:48 of the first half to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.

During the stretch, the Eagles had goals from Caroline Chisholm, Hanna Davis, Molly Driscoll, and Colarusso while the Cardinal’s only goal in that time frame came from Frist.

To open the second half, Stanford went back in front 8-7 after starting the third period with a pair of goals by Rylee Bouvier and Martha Oakley.

Driscoll was the first Eagle to earn a hat trick in the game after scoring two more goals, the first with 6:48 to go in the third and the other with 4:11 to go. Amanda Lawson scored in the final two minutes for Stanford to knot the game at 9 going into the fourth.

Colarusso scored in the opening minute of the final frame to give Boston College the 10-9 lead and become the second BC player to get a hat trick in the game.

After Stanford’s Lexi Rodell got the Cardinal back within one, Kylee Colbert notched the Eagles’ next two goals to give them a 12-10 lead and Davis scored the final goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the 13-11 win for Boston College.

The Cardinal’s final goal of the night came from Polisky with 3:53 to go in the game.

Eagles goalie Shea Dolce had 10 saves in the contest and boasted a .476 save percentage.

Next up, Boston College travels to UAlbany on Monday afternoon. Face-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.