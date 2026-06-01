Serena Williams’s Former Hitting Partner on Her Return: ‘She’s a Little Bit Bored and Needs That Competition’

On Monday afternoon, Diana Shnaider was charging to victory over Madison Keys to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals, when Serena Williams announced that she planned to return to tennis at 44 years old.

Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2026

Shnaider is coached by Sascha Bajin, a longtime former coach of Williams. We asked for his thoughts on her return.

Here’s what he had to say:



“If you check back, I was actually one of the few who never congratulated Serena publicly on the end of her career [in 2022], because I truly never believed—maybe it was wishful thinking—she was completely done. I never made a tweet, I never posted something on Instagram. I was one of, if not the only, guy who didn’t do that, because I truly believe she wasn’t happy with the way she went out.

I do believe she’s too big of a competitor, [returning] whether that is for doubles or for singles. Even though I know she has two daughters, owns a gazillion companies that she has to take care of, I do believe she’s a little bit bored, and she needs that competition.

My only fear for her is how all these greats are: They’re always going to believe in themselves. That’s why they are so great. They believe they’re great before they are great.

I just hope that she comes back with a good team around her to really get her ready. Doubles, for sure, is doable. I think that’s a great first test. I think that that is actually going to determine whether or not she’s going to play singles. But I never really accepted her retirement. I didn’t feel it then.

I remember when Serena came back in 2011. She had that accident ; she didn’t play for a full year. Her first match back was in Eastbourne, actually. On the surface [grass], the most comfortable for her. She was 15 years younger, something like that. And the recovery from that first match? She took an ice bath in Eastbourne! I know Serena hates ice baths, and she took hers because she was that sore.

So I cannot imagine after giving birth to two kids [and coming back]. Father Time is undefeated, as far as recovery goes. So I just really hope that she’s physically in good shape, that she has her people around her, that she is healthy.

Because I do believe that she can still hit the ball. But the recovery and the stress and competition? Frankly, those years ago, we did work our ass off for her to come back, and she was still super sore—which is normal after the first match …. so we’ll see.”

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