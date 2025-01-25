Ryan Leonard Scores Hat Trick, The Rundown: January 25, 2025
The Boston College Eagles (17-4-1, 10-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team earned a 6-2 road win over the Boston University Terriers (13-8-1, 9-4-1 HE) on Friday night.
The Eagles scored five unanswered goals after being down 2-1 at the first intermission.
Forward Ryan Leonard led Boston College with three goals, one in the second period and two empty netters late in the third.
The performance earned Leonard a hat trick, his first of the season.
Today’s Schedule:
- Cross Country & Track and Field: Boston College in Riverhawk Invitational | Boston, Mass. | Live Stats
- Men’s Swimming & Diving: Boston College vs. UPenn and Harvard in Harvard Tri-Meet | 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video (Swimming) | Live Video (Diving)
- Women’s Hockey: No. 12 Boston College vs. Providence | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College at UNC | 2:15 p.m. ET | The CW | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 8 Boston University | 7 p.m. ET | NESN/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Hockey: Boston College 6, Boston University 2.
- Women’s Hockey: Providence 4, No. 12 Boston College 1.
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College 6, UMass 1.
- Men’s Tennis: Brown 5, Boston College 2.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College product Quinten Post scored 20 points which included five three-pointers for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
- The Boston College men’s basketball program shared a photo and video from its road trip to Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday ahead of the team’s conference clash with UNC.
- The Boston College cross country & track and field team is currently competing in the Riverhawk Invitational. The program shared photos on social media from the opening day of the meet.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On Kevin Stevens] "I think the reason people were so drawn to Kevin is he would give the shirt off his back to anybody who needed anything. A ride. Somebody to talk to. Kevin was always there. He was comfortable hanging with the captain or the young guys on a team. He was one of those guys nobody disliked."- Wayne Gretzky
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social