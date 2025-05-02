Three Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Players Earn ACC Honors, The Rundown: May 2, 2025
Boston College women’s lacrosse has had a dominant 2025 campaign.
The team has boasted a 17-2 overall record and is waiting to find out its postseason fate.
Three Eagles have added to the team’s impressive season by earning ACC honors.
Rachel Clark won ACC Attacker of the Year, Shea Baker won ACC Defender of the Year, and Shea Dolce won ACC Goalie of the Year.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at Larry Ellis Invitational | Princeton, N.J.
- Softball: Boston College vs. Stanford | 4 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Stanford | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Thursday, May 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
120 days
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2028 athlete Braxton Palmer has received an offer from Boston College.
- Boston College baseball pitcher Kyle Kipp will play for the Brewster Whitecaps this summer.
- Boston College track & field shared photos from practice ahead of the weekend meet.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On having his jersey retired at Boston College in 2020:] “The only thing I wish, I wish my dad could have been around. My dad passed like a year and a half ago,” he said. "We’re just going to try and take it all in and party it up for my dad, because I know my dad would be the proudest out of everybody.”- Troy Bell
Special Media:
