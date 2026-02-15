Chelsea Gray Wins Huge Prize in Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament on Smooth Three-Pointer
Aces star guard Chelsea Gray won Unrivaled’s second 1-on-1 tournament and the handsome $200,000 cash prize that goes with it.
Gray, who’s scoring 25.1 points per game as a member of Rose BC this Unrivaled season, defeated Dream and Mist star guard Allisha Gray in the final to secure the championship. In a best-of-three final round with each game played to seven points, they split the first two games before the Point Gawd hit a game-winning three while down 6–4, chasing down her own miss and draining a second-chance shot for the title.
The Aces’ superstar defeated Paige Bueckers, a fellow Unrivaled MVP candidate, former teammate Kelsey Plum and current teammate Jackie Young on the way to the crown. She becomes the second Unrivaled 1-on-1 champion after league co-founder and Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier won the inaugural tournament a year ago. Collier is out for the Unrivaled season following surgery on both ankles after the WNBA season.
Gray also played for Rose BC in Unrivaled’s first season as her team won the league’s inaugural championship where she was named finals MVP. Add another trophy to the Point Gawd’s overflowing case, dominating the free-flowing play of the 3-on-3 league. Last year, she fell to Shakira Austin in the first round of the 1-on-1 tournament. Now, she sits atop the 28-player field and earned a nice payday in the process.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman