Chelsea Gray Wins Huge Prize in Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament on Smooth Three-Pointer

Aces star guard Chelsea Gray won Unrivaled’s second 1-on-1 tournament and the handsome $200,000 cash prize that goes with it.

Gray, who’s scoring 25.1 points per game as a member of Rose BC this Unrivaled season, defeated Dream and Mist star guard Allisha Gray in the final to secure the championship. In a best-of-three final round with each game played to seven points, they split the first two games before the Point Gawd hit a game-winning three while down 6–4, chasing down her own miss and draining a second-chance shot for the title.

THE POINT GAWD IS THE @Unrivaledwbb 1-ON-1 CHAMPION 🏆👑



$200K and the crown for @cgray209 💰 pic.twitter.com/KDeSJbEBcE — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 15, 2026

The Aces’ superstar defeated Paige Bueckers, a fellow Unrivaled MVP candidate, former teammate Kelsey Plum and current teammate Jackie Young on the way to the crown. She becomes the second Unrivaled 1-on-1 champion after league co-founder and Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier won the inaugural tournament a year ago. Collier is out for the Unrivaled season following surgery on both ankles after the WNBA season.

Gray also played for Rose BC in Unrivaled’s first season as her team won the league’s inaugural championship where she was named finals MVP. Add another trophy to the Point Gawd’s overflowing case, dominating the free-flowing play of the 3-on-3 league. Last year, she fell to Shakira Austin in the first round of the 1-on-1 tournament. Now, she sits atop the 28-player field and earned a nice payday in the process.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated