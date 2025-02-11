BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Opening Weekend

The Eagles remained the top-ranked team across the board.

Kim Rankin

BC Women's Lacrosse (BCwlax) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team opened its season over the weekend as the reigning national champions.

To start the season, the Eagles went a perfect 2-0 with victories over Loylola Maryland 21-7 at home and Boston University 21-6 on the road. 

With the dominant performances, Boston College ranked at the top of the KANE Women’s Division I Media Poll and the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Both rankings had the same top five after opening weekend for most schools. Northwestern is sitting at No. 2, followed by UNC at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4, and Florida caps off the top five. 

Below are the full rankings for this week.

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (17)- 425, 2-0
  2. Northwestern- 406, 2-0
  3. UNC- 382, 2-0
  4. Michigan- 376, 1-0
  5. Florida- 354, 2-0
  6. Syracuse- 335, 1-0
  7. Maryland- 316, 0-0
  8. Yale- 303, 0-0
  9. Virginia- 282, 1-0
  10.  Johns Hopkins- 252, 0-1
  11. Notre Dame- 248, 1-1
  12. Penn- 220, 0-0
  13. Stony Brook- 219, 0-0
  14. Navy- 196, 1-0
  15. Stanford- 187, 1-0
  16. Loyola Maryland- 185, 0-1
  17. Princeton- 160, 0-0
  18. Clemson- 139, 1-0
  19. Duke- 93, 2-0
  20.  Richmond- 87, 1-0
  21. (T20) Colorado- 87, 0-0
  22. James Madison- 86, 0-1
  23.  Army- 38, 1-0
  24. Ohio State- 32, 1-0
  25.  (T24) UConn- 32, 1-0

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll

  1. Boston College- 523
  2. Northwestern- 501
  3. UNC- 471
  4. Michigan- 439
  5. Florida- 438
  6. Syracuse- 417
  7. Maryland- 397
  8. Virginia- 365
  9. Yale- 336
  10. Johns Hopkins- 314
  11. Notre Dame- 291
  12. Penn- 283
  13. Stony Brook- 273
  14. Loyola Maryland- 250
  15. Stanford- 224
  16. Navy- 211
  17. Princeton- 199
  18. James Madison- 184
  19. Richmond- 106
  20. Clemson- 85
  21. Colorado- 83
  22. Penn State- 63, 0-1
  23. Denver- 61, 0-2
  24. USC- 56, 0-1
  25. Duke- 60

RV: UConn, Army West Point, Drexel, Ohio State, Louisville

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC