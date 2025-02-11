Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Opening Weekend
The Eagles remained the top-ranked team across the board.
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team opened its season over the weekend as the reigning national champions.
To start the season, the Eagles went a perfect 2-0 with victories over Loylola Maryland 21-7 at home and Boston University 21-6 on the road.
With the dominant performances, Boston College ranked at the top of the KANE Women’s Division I Media Poll and the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll.
Both rankings had the same top five after opening weekend for most schools. Northwestern is sitting at No. 2, followed by UNC at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4, and Florida caps off the top five.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (17)- 425, 2-0
- Northwestern- 406, 2-0
- UNC- 382, 2-0
- Michigan- 376, 1-0
- Florida- 354, 2-0
- Syracuse- 335, 1-0
- Maryland- 316, 0-0
- Yale- 303, 0-0
- Virginia- 282, 1-0
- Johns Hopkins- 252, 0-1
- Notre Dame- 248, 1-1
- Penn- 220, 0-0
- Stony Brook- 219, 0-0
- Navy- 196, 1-0
- Stanford- 187, 1-0
- Loyola Maryland- 185, 0-1
- Princeton- 160, 0-0
- Clemson- 139, 1-0
- Duke- 93, 2-0
- Richmond- 87, 1-0
- (T20) Colorado- 87, 0-0
- James Madison- 86, 0-1
- Army- 38, 1-0
- Ohio State- 32, 1-0
- (T24) UConn- 32, 1-0
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll
- Boston College- 523
- Northwestern- 501
- UNC- 471
- Michigan- 439
- Florida- 438
- Syracuse- 417
- Maryland- 397
- Virginia- 365
- Yale- 336
- Johns Hopkins- 314
- Notre Dame- 291
- Penn- 283
- Stony Brook- 273
- Loyola Maryland- 250
- Stanford- 224
- Navy- 211
- Princeton- 199
- James Madison- 184
- Richmond- 106
- Clemson- 85
- Colorado- 83
- Penn State- 63, 0-1
- Denver- 61, 0-2
- USC- 56, 0-1
- Duke- 60
RV: UConn, Army West Point, Drexel, Ohio State, Louisville
