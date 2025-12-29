Nick Sirianni Ripped for His Cringy Behavior In Tunnel After Eagles Held on to Beat Bills
The Eagles held on to beat the Bills in Buffalo, 13-12, on Sunday thanks to Josh Allen missing a wide open receiver on a two-point conversion attempt with five seconds left in the game. Philadelphia jumped out to a 13-0 lead and then didn't score a point in the second half and came a few inches away from leaving with what would have been a crushing defeat.
Despite barely hanging on to get the win and his team struggling for much of the afternoon to put anything together, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was fired up as he walked to his team's locker room at Highmark Stadium.
Sirianni has been known to loudly share his feelings very while walking off the field after wins and that happened again on Sunday as he was seen yelling in the tunnel, “Not so much (talking) anymore!” He then walked past the team's locker room by mistake before eventually finding his way.
Here's that cringy moment:
Again, the Eagles came away with the win but their performance left a lot to be desired. It's not like they cruised to victory. They were only able to put 13 points on the board and got lucky at the end when the reigning NFL MVP made a very bad throw on what should have been a game-winning two-point conversion.
Lots of NFL fans were not impressed with Sirianni's behavior in that clip.
The Eagles improved to 11-5 with the win and are currently in the third spot in the NFC playoffs. They will close out the regular season this Sunday at home against the Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET.