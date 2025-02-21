Boston College Basketball Signee Erupts for 36 Points in State Semifinal
Earl Grant and the Boston College Eagles put together the 45th ranked recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, welcoming three talented players to Chestnut Hill.
This week one of those three signees, Akbar Waheed III, willed his team to victory in the Interstate Athletic Conference semifinal, dropping an incredible 36 points and helping his team secure a 64-55 win.
With his senior season on the line, Waheed was sensational from all over the court, scoring with ease both at the bucket and from beyond the arc. He used his 6-foot-5, 170 lb. frame to create shot opportunities for himself and took complete advantage each of them.
His strengths were on full display in Thursday's game, giving Eagles fans a brief glimpse of what's to come once he suits up in Maroon and Gold.
Boston College has struggled so far this season, sitting at 11-15 on the year currently with likely it's only chance at a postseason berth being a win in the conference tournament. While it has put together some strong performances, as a whole the team has been unable to find much success.
Although the 2024 season has not gone according to plan, the future continues to look bright for Eagles basketball. Waheed, alongside fellow signees Jack Bailey and Caleb Steger, will bring a trio of talent to a team in need of some help.
2025 Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
