Boston College Men's Basketball Sends Offer to Four Star '27 Guard Markus Kerr
Boston College men’s basketball has extended an offer to class of 2027 guard Markus Kerr.
He shared the news via social media on Thursday morning.
“Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Boston College,” said Kerr via X.
He will be entering his first season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year after transferring this summer and reclassifying to the class of 2027.
“Blessed to announce that I will be attending @BrewsterHoops this Fall and reclassifying to the Class of 2027,” said Kerr via X in June.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect is rated as a four-star and ranks No. 128 nationally, No. 18 in shooting guards, and No. 1 in the state of New Hampshire, according to 247Sports Composite.
Other offers he has received include VCU, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Georgia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, and more.
This fall, Kerr will be taking official visits to Georgetown (Sept. 27), VCU (Oct. 2), and Oklahoma State (Oct. 18).
Kerr is one of multiple offers that Boston College has sent out recently. He joins class of 2028 point guard Aiden Clark and three-star class of 2026 guard Jaen Chatman.
Currently, Boston College does not have any commits for the class of 2026 or 2027. In 2025, the program picked up three commitments from three-star guards Akbar Waheed III and Caleb Steger as well as three-star forward Jack Bailey.
Boston College opens its season on Monday, Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic. The time and network for the contest have yet to be announced.
2026 Boston College Basketball Visitors
4-Star PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (August 30)
4-Star SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Groten, Mass. (September 12)
2025 Boston College Basketball Newcomers
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota (04/19/2025)
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor (04/18/2025)
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler (04/12/2025)