Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Rich Kelly

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball is just days away from their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova on November 25. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. Today we look at transfer guard Rich Kelly.

The 6'1 Kelly comes to Boston College by way of Quinnipiac, and will be eligible immediately for Jim Christian. If the Eagles need scoring off the bench, they found it, as Kelly averaged 16 points a game last year for the Bobcats. In Kelly and fellow transfer Frederick Scott, the Eagles found two shooters who can also stretch the floor. Kelly shot just under 40% from three point range in 2019-'20, but almost 45% the year before. 

"Rich is an efficient playmaker, an underrated scorer, and one of the elite shooters in college basketball," Christian added. "He will be able to step in and contribute at both guard spots for us."

Kelly most likely will be the sixth man for the Eagles, coming off the bench to spell either guard position. If Makai Ashton Langford and Jay Heath start, this should give BC a solid four guard rotation to keep players fresh. 

Stellar

Kelly is lightning in a bottle off the bench. He gives the Eagles a solid scorer who can shoot the three later in games. Depending on the game, he finds time getting solid minutes and becomes a valuable rotational player for Jim Christian.

Standard

Good solid shooter, who may take some time transitioning to the play in the ACC. Finds some minutes for the Eagles, and becomes a reliable shooter for Boston College. 

Subpar

Gets lost in the rotation, and doesn't adjust to the level of difficult opponents he has to play against. 

Basketball

