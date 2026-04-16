Pair of Former Boston College Men's Basketball Guards Find New Homes: The Rundown
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Former Boston College men’s basketball guards Donald Hand Jr. and Luka Toews, who entered the transfer portal on April 6 and April 1, respectively, both found new homes for the 2026-27 season, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Hand was picked up by Loyola Chicago, a member of the Atlantic 10, while Toews landed at Furman — which lost in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament to UConn after posting a 19-12 regular-season record — of the Southern Conference.
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2024-25 Most Improved Player, Hand did not live up to expectations this past season for the Eagles, averaging just 12.7 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Those numbers were down from 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a year prior, while his assists stayed the same.
Toews, however, took a big step from his freshman campaign, in which he made 24 appearances and averaged just 1.6 PPG and 1.3 assists in just over eight minutes per game.
In 2025-26, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tokyo, Japan native made 20 starts and appeared in 29 games, averaging 6.3 PPG, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting at a clip of 41.9 percent from the field — up from 23.9 percent in his first year.
With that being said, he shot an abysmal 57.1 percent from the free-throw line.
After missing the ACC Tournament for a second year in a row, former BC head coach Earl Grant was replaced by former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray.
Murray was hired on March 26. While he has made five additions to his staff already, BC has yet to sign a player to its 2026-27 roster.
The Rundown: Monday, April 13, 2026:
- Boston College women's lacrosse goalie Shea Dolce was selected No. 2 overall in the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) college draft by the Boston Guard.
- Dolce's teammate, Shea Baker, is also staying in Boston next year.
- The Boston College men's hockey program is reportedly in the mix to sign a new goaltender from Denver.
Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:
- Men's Tennis: Duke 4, Boston College 0 | Recap
- Baseball: No. 24 Boston College 8, UConn 5 | Game Story | Box
- Women's Tennis: Notre Dame 4, Boston College 2
Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:
- Men's and Women's Track & Field: Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. | Watch | Men's Preview | Women's Preview
- Women's Golf: ACC Championship at Porters Neck C.C. in Wilmington, N.C. | Preview
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 21 Boston College vs. No. 4 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Watch | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
143 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“[David Emma is] similar off ice as on-very intense. Whether he is playing a video game or studying, his concentration is pretty amazing."Dave Chwalek
We'll Leave You With This:
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz