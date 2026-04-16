Pair of Former Boston College Men's Basketball Guards Find New Homes: The Rundown

Former Boston College men’s basketball guards Donald Hand Jr. and Luka Toews, who entered the transfer portal on April 6 and April 1, respectively, both found new homes for the 2026-27 season, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Hand was picked up by Loyola Chicago, a member of the Atlantic 10, while Toews landed at Furman — which lost in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament to UConn after posting a 19-12 regular-season record — of the Southern Conference.

Loyola Chicago has landed BC transfer Donald Hand Jr., his agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo told @thefieldof68.



The junior guard averaged 12.4 points per game this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 16, 2026

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2024-25 Most Improved Player, Hand did not live up to expectations this past season for the Eagles, averaging just 12.7 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Those numbers were down from 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a year prior, while his assists stayed the same.

Toews, however, took a big step from his freshman campaign, in which he made 24 appearances and averaged just 1.6 PPG and 1.3 assists in just over eight minutes per game.

Furman has landed BC point guard Luka Toews, he told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-1 sophomore averaged 6.3 points and 2.2 assists for the Eagles.



Really like this pickup for Bob Richey and the Paladins. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 16, 2026

In 2025-26, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tokyo, Japan native made 20 starts and appeared in 29 games, averaging 6.3 PPG, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting at a clip of 41.9 percent from the field — up from 23.9 percent in his first year.

With that being said, he shot an abysmal 57.1 percent from the free-throw line.

After missing the ACC Tournament for a second year in a row, former BC head coach Earl Grant was replaced by former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray.

Murray was hired on March 26. While he has made five additions to his staff already, BC has yet to sign a player to its 2026-27 roster.

The Rundown: Monday, April 13, 2026:

Boston College women's lacrosse goalie Shea Dolce was selected No. 2 overall in the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) college draft by the Boston Guard.

SHEA DOLCE STAYS IN BOSTON 🧱🦅



The @BCwlax goalie will bring her clutch gene to the @wllguard after a legendary college career. pic.twitter.com/3m6ajipnDu — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) April 15, 2026

Dolce's teammate, Shea Baker, is also staying in Boston next year.

The Sheas are staying in Boston!!!!



The @wllguard select Shea Baker with the 7th pick in the @wlacrosseleague College Draft 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/slaoVUoCMP — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) April 15, 2026

The Boston College men's hockey program is reportedly in the mix to sign a new goaltender from Denver.

Hearing Western Michigan, Boston University and Boston College have called about Denver freshman goalie Quentin Miller — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) April 16, 2026

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

Men's Tennis: Duke 4, Boston College 0 | Recap

Baseball: No. 24 Boston College 8, UConn 5 | Game Story | Box

Women's Tennis: Notre Dame 4, Boston College 2

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Women's Golf: ACC Championship at Porters Neck C.C. in Wilmington, N.C. | Preview

Women's Lacrosse: No. 21 Boston College vs. No. 4 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

143 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“[David Emma is] similar off ice as on-very intense. Whether he is playing a video game or studying, his concentration is pretty amazing." Dave Chwalek

We'll Leave You With This:

Congratulations @BCBirdBall from one Beanpot champion to another! 🏆🏆 https://t.co/stmjW3rEtP — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 15, 2026

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