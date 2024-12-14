Preview: Boston College Men's Basketball Looks to Snap Three-Game Losing Streak Against Stonehill
The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its three-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon as it hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-5) at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Both teams are entering the matchup in different situations.
The Eagles started their season on a hot streak. They bolstered an impressive 6-1 record in their first seven games of the season with wins over The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State. The stretch also included winning the Cayman Islands Classic.
Since then, Boston College has lost three straight games against Dartmouth, South Carolina, and most recently its ACC opener against Wake Forest on Dec. 7.
After the loss to the Demon Deacons, Eagles head coach Earl Grant spoke on how the team could move forward this week ahead of Stonehill.
“Rest,” said Grant. “Go try and do well on the exams. Try to do individual player skill development, and figure out what’s the best things we need to do offensively and defensively to improve.”
On the other side, the Skyhawks have had an up and down start to the season.
After winning its season opener over Framingham State, Stonehill dropped its next three contests to Notre Dame, Providence, and Robert Morris.
Since the skid, the team has gone 5-2 over its last seven games with wins over New Orleans, Bryant, East Texas A&M, Quinnipiac, and Lesley as well as losses to Lindenwood and No. 6 Marquette. The Skyhawks will enter the game riding a two-game winning streak.
The Skyhawks have a tough road ahead of them as they have to play five of their next six games on the road, however two of those contests will be in-state and all five will be on the East Coast.
The Eagles and Skyhawks tip off on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX. The radio broadcast can be found on WEEI 850 AM.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
