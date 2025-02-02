Where Boston College Men's Basketball Sits in ACC Standings After Florida State Win
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon as it defeated the Florida State Seminoles 77-76.
The Eagles were down by as many as 15 points in the second half which includes an eight-point deficit with a minute remaining.
Boston College scored five points in the final seven seconds of the contest to earn the come from behind win. The first basket was a jumper by Chad Venning and the second was a three-pointer by Chas Kelley III after grabbing a steal with 3.7 to go.
With the victory, the Eagles improved to 10-11 overall and 2-8 in ACC play. The additional conference win moved Boston College to 16th in the standings, now sitting behind NC State, who is 17th (2-8 ACC, 9-12 overall) and Miami, who is at the bottom of the conference standings (1-10).
Currently, Duke is the top-ranked team in the conference with a perfect 11-0 ACC record while Clemson is second (10-1) and Louisville is third (9-2).
SMU is fourth (8-3 ACC, 17-5 overall) followed by Wake Forest in fifth (8-3 ACC, 16-6 overall), Stanford in sixth (7-4), UNC in seventh (6-5), Pitt in eighth (5-5), Virginia Tech in ninth (5-6), Notre Dame in tenth (4-6), Florida State in 11th (4-7 ACC, 13-9 overall), Cal in 12th (4-7 ACC, 11-11 overall), Georgia Tech in 13th (4-7 ACC, 10-12 overall), Syracuse in 14th (4-7 ACC, 10-12 overall), and Virginia in 15th (3-8).
Teams have reached the halfway mark of conference play and every team is looking to end the season in the top 15 of the conference to earn a bid into the 2025 ACC Tournament which will be held from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Boston College will look to get closer to the top 15 as it hosts No. 21 Louisville on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
