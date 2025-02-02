BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men's Basketball Sits in ACC Standings After Florida State Win

The Eagles moved up in the conference after beating the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon as it defeated the Florida State Seminoles 77-76. 

The Eagles were down by as many as 15 points in the second half which includes an eight-point deficit with a minute remaining. 

Boston College scored five points in the final seven seconds of the contest to earn the come from behind win. The first basket was a jumper by Chad Venning and the second was a three-pointer by Chas Kelley III after grabbing a steal with 3.7 to go. 

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 10-11 overall and 2-8 in ACC play. The additional conference win moved Boston College to 16th in the standings, now sitting behind NC State, who is 17th (2-8 ACC, 9-12 overall) and Miami, who is at the bottom of the conference standings (1-10). 

Currently, Duke is the top-ranked team in the conference with a perfect 11-0 ACC record while Clemson is second (10-1) and Louisville is third (9-2). 

SMU is fourth (8-3 ACC, 17-5 overall) followed by Wake Forest in fifth (8-3 ACC, 16-6 overall), Stanford in sixth (7-4), UNC in seventh (6-5), Pitt in eighth (5-5), Virginia Tech in ninth (5-6), Notre Dame in tenth (4-6), Florida State in 11th (4-7 ACC, 13-9 overall), Cal in 12th (4-7 ACC, 11-11 overall), Georgia Tech in 13th (4-7 ACC, 10-12 overall), Syracuse in 14th (4-7 ACC, 10-12 overall), and Virginia in 15th (3-8).

Teams have reached the halfway mark of conference play and every team is looking to end the season in the top 15 of the conference to earn a bid into the 2025 ACC Tournament which will be held from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College will look to get closer to the top 15 as it hosts No. 21 Louisville on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

