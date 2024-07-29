2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Offensive Line
The Boston College Eagles offensive line has been a tremendous part of the Eagles offensive improvement.
In 2023, the Eagles line helped the offense to a ranking of No. 68 in total offense and assisted in the team’s average of 198.8 rushing yards per game which was the 13th highest in the nation and second highest in the ACC.
The group lost Christian Mahogany to the NFL draft, however retained a majority of its players from last year and with multiple veterans leading the way, this line should be a tremendous help to the Boston College offense in 2024.
Projected Depth Chart:
C: Drew Kendall, Eyrx Daugherty, Michael Crounse
LT: Logan Taylor, Jude Bowry, Jack Funke
RT: Ozzy Trapilo, Ilija Krajnovic, Ryan Mickow
LG: Jack Conley, Otto Hess, Jadon Lafontant
RG: Dwayne Allick, Kevin Cline.
Centers:
Drew Kendall
Redshirt Junior | 6’4” 299 lbs | Norwell, Mass.
Kendall enters his fourth season with the Eagles. The Boston College legacy has been a force at the center position since earning the starting spot in 2022, not only helping the team’s offensive stats, but also at protecting quarterback Thomas Castellanos. In 2023, he allowed one sack in 891 snaps. Kendall was a four-star recruit from the class of 2021, who ranked No. 136 nationally, No. 9 in interior offensive lineman, and No. 1 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Eyrx Daugherty
Redshirt Freshman | 6’3” 298 lbs | Troy Mich.
Daugherty is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting his freshman campaign. Last season, he was listed on the roster as a defensive lineman and played the position in high school, however has been changed to the offensive line. Daugherty was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023, who ranked No. 1,084 nationally, No. 115 in defensive lineman, and No. 16 in the state of Mich., according to 247Sports Composite.
Michael Crounse
Redshirt Freshman | 6’4” 320 lbs | Schnecksville, Penn.
Similar to Daugherty, Crounse is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting during his freshman campaign. Last season, he did not appear in a game. Crounse was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023, who ranked No. 1,297 nationally, No. 98 in interior offensive lineman, and No. 26 in the state of Md. Although a Penn., native, Crounse attended high school at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md.
Left Tackles:
Logan Taylor
Redshirt Junior | 6’7” 308 lbs | Bridgewater, N.S.
Taylor is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Virginia in 2023. While with the Cavaliers, he earned the starting position his sophomore season where he allowed four sacks in 437 pass snaps. In 2023, he earned Honorable Mention All-ACC after starting every game and 737 snaps. Taylor was a four-star recruit from the class of 2021, who ranked No. 360 nationally, No. 26 in offensive tackles, and No. 9 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jude Bowry
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’5” 308 lbs | Germantown, Md.
Bowry is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has made appearances in ten games at both tackle positions, including the 2023 contest against Florida State where the Eagles offense put up 457 yards. Bowry was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022, who ranked No. 796 nationally, No. 67 in offensive tackles, and No. 19 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jack Funke
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’6” 308 lbs | Needham, Mass.
Funke is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time at Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 16 games, mostly with special teams. Funke was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022, who ranked No. 1,109 nationally, No. 104 in offensive tackles, and No. 9 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite. Funke is a product of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass.
Right Tackles:
Ozzy Trapilo
Redshirt Senior | 6’8” 309 lbs | Norwell, Mass.
Trapilo is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has started at both tackle positions. In 2023, he earned All-ACC Second-Team honors after playing 720 offensive snaps in 12 games and not allowing a sack in 363 drop-back snaps. Trapilo was a four-star recruit from the class of 2020, who ranked No. 189 nationally, No. 18 in offensive tackles, and No. 2 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Boston College High School in Boston.
Ilija Krajnovic
Redshirt Junior | 6’7” 314 lbs | Zrenjanin, Serbia
Krajnovic is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has seen time in ten games, mostly on special teams and did not make an appearance in 2023. Krajnovic was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and went to IMG Academy. He ranked No. 1,534 nationally, No. 126 in offensive tackles, and No. 205 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Ryan Mickow
Redshirt Freshman | 6’7” 306 lbs | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Mickow is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting during his freshman campaign. He did not make an appearance in a game last season. Mickow was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023, who ranked No. 1,638 nationally, No. 121 in interior offensive lineman, and No. 225 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Left Guards:
Jack Conley
Graduate | 6’7” 325 lbs | New Canaan, Conn.
Conley is entering his sixth season with the Eagles and has played multiple offensive positions during his time in Chestnut Hill including right tackle, left guard, and tight end. In total, he has appeared in 47 games and made 19 starts. Conley was a three-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 936 nationally, No. 76 in offensive tackles, and No. 8 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports Composite.
Otto Hess
Redshirt Junior | 6’7” 323 lbs | Oswego, Ill.
Hess is entering his fourth season with the Eagles after redshirting his freshman campaign. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has made appearances in 17 games, mostly on special teams. Hess was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021, who ranked No. 1,122 nationally, No. 96 in offensive tackles, and No. 28 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jadon Lafontant
Freshman | 6’3” 314 lbs | Statford, Conn.
Lafontant is entering his first season with the Eagles. He comes into Chestnut Hill as a three-star recruit, who ranked No. 1,326 nationally, No. 110 in interior offensive lineman, and No. 10 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports Composite.
Right Guards:
Dwayne Allick
Redshirt Senior | 6’2” 309 lbs | Laurel, Md.
Allick is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. Allick switched between the offensive and defensive line during his freshman campaign, them moved fully to the OL in his sophomore season. He has appeared in 24 games and made 11 starts. Allick was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020, who ranked No. 1,200 nationally, No. 74 in offensive guards, and No. 34 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
Kevin Cline
Redshirt Senior | 6’7” 332 lbs | Boca Raton, Fla.
Cline is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared 21 games and made two starts. He has seen time on special teams and right tackles positions. Cline was a two-star recruit from the class of 2020, who ranked No. 248 in offensive tackles and No. 366 in the state of Fla. He was unranked in the Composite.
