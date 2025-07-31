2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The Boston College wide receiver room has a lot of depth returning.
Led by Lewis Bond, who had a team-high 689 receiving yards in 2024, the position will have a core of Reed Harris, Jaeden Skeete, and Campbell transfer VJ Wilkins.
The Eagles also retained Johnathan Montague Jr., Datrell Jones, Luke McLaughlin, and Ismael Zamor from last year as well as added multiple newcomers to the group during the offseason, mostly freshman, in Nedrick Boldin Jr., Semaj Fleming, and Dawson Pough.
Other players on the roster for the wide receiver position include Cedric Lott Jr., Bryce Dopson, Will Graves III, Zach Schnorrbusch, Tim Longo, Duke Brennan, and Michael Landolfi.
Projected Starting Lineup:
Starters: Lewis Bond, Reed Harris, Jaedn Skeete, VJ Wilkins.
In the Rotation: Johnathan Montague Jr., Datrell Jones, Luke McLaughlin, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Semaj Fleming, Ismael Zamor, Dawson Pough.
Other WRs on Roster: Cedric Lott Jr., Bryce Dopson, Will Graves III, Zach Schnorrbusch, Tim Longo, Duke Brennan, Michael Landolfi.
2025 Boston College Wide Receivers
Lewis Bond- Redshirt Senior, 5-11, 190 lbs
Bond is entering his fifth season in Chestnut Hill. In 2024, he caught 67 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns.
Reed Harris- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-5, 217 lbs
Harris is entering his third season with the Eagles. In 2024, he saw time in all 13 games and tallied 17 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaedn Skeete- Junior, 6-2, 188 lbs
Skeete is entering his third season at Boston College. In 2024, he appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury and 18 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.
Johnathan Montague Jr.- Sophomore, 6-1, 212 lbs
Montague Jr., is entering his second season with the Eagles. Last year, he started as a quarterback and moved to wide receiver. He played in nine games and recorded five catches for 26 yards as well as three carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Nedrick Boldin Jr.- Freshman, 5-11, 188 lbs
Boldin Jr., is starting his college career. He was a part of the 27-member 2025 class. He was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked No. 1,395 nationally, No. 94 in athletes, and No. 168 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Semaj Fleming- Freshman, 5-8, 171 lbs
Fleming is starting his college career. He was part of the Eagles’ class of 2025 and was rated a three-star prospect. He ranked No. 795 nationally, No. 115 in wide receivers, and No. 97 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
VJ Wilkins- Redshirt Junior, 5-9, 187 lbs
Wilkins is entering his first season at Boston College after transferring from Campbell. In 2024 with the Camels, he notched 38 receptions for 510 yards and six touchdowns as well as 23 rush attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Datrell Jones- Redshirt Sophomore, 5-9, 188 lbs
Jones is entering his third season with the program. He was a running back last year, but has since moved to wide receiver. In 2024, he had eight rush attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown in five games.
Michael Landolfi- Redshirt Freshman, 6-0, 188 lbs
Landolfi is entering his second season at Boston College. He redshirted the season last year.
Duke Brennan- Freshman, 6-4, 183 lbs
Brennan is starting his college career. He joined the Boston College program mid-year.
Tim Longo- Freshman, 5-9, 190 lbs
Longo is starting his college career. He was a product of Milford Academy in Northport, N.Y.
Zach Schnorrbusch- Redshirt Freshman, 6-1, 205 lbs
Schnorrbusch is entering his second season with the Eagles. He redshirted in 2024.
Will Graves III- Freshman, 6-3, 197 lbs
Graves III is starting his college career. He was a product of The Brunswick School in Norwalk, Conn.
Bryce Dopson- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-1, 187 lbs
Dopson is entering his first season at Boston College after transferring from Kennesaw State. He redshirted in 2023.
Cedric Lott Jr.- Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 218 lbs
Lott Jr., is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he redshirted the season.
Ismael Zamor- Redshirt Junior, 6-0, 193 lbs
Zamor is entering his fourth season at Boston College. In 2024, he played at wide receiver and on special teams in five games.
Luke McLaughlin- Redshirt Senior, 5-10, 181 lbs
McLaughlin is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he played in 12 games, mostly on special teams. He caught two passes for 17 yards at wide receiver.
Dawson Pough- Freshman, 6-0, 193 lbs
Pough is starting his college career. He was a part of Boston College’s 2025 class and was rated as a three-star prospect. He ranked No. 1,160 nationally, No. 74 in athletes, and No. 37 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
