2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Offensive Line
Pro-level talent has filtered from the Boston College Eagles’ offensive line room in the past decade.
From Chris Lindstrom, one of the highest-paid NFL guards who spent three seasons on the Heights (2015-18) and was named an All-ACC First-Team selection as a senior, to 2025 NFL second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, the Eagles’ football program has boasted impressive o-line groups through the years.
The program has even been tabbed “o-line U” with seven offensive lineman picked in the NFL Draft since 2015.
While BC loses its top two offensive lineman from 2024, Trapilo, a tackle, and Drew Kendall, a center, it retains two key big men in tackle/guard Logan Taylor, who attended 2025 ACC Football Kickoff last week, and tackle Jude Bowry.
Returning graduate students Dwayne Allick and Kevin Cline, redshirt senior Otto Hess, redshirt junior Jack Funke, redshirt sophomores Ryan Mickow and Eryx Daugherty, and transfer graduate student Tommy Matheson from Princeton fill out the bulk of the room.
The Eagles have dominated the trenches on offense the past two years, ranking eighth in rushing yards per game in 2024 and second in 2023 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC has averaged 4.4 rushing yards per attempt in that span along with accumulating 49 rushing touchdowns.
Size is also a noticeable factor within BC’s o-line ranks. The Eagles’ roster possesses eight players who are 6-foot-5 and above.
Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Logan Taylor
2. Jude Bowry
3. Dwayne Allick
4. Kevin Cline
5. Otto Hess
Other offensive linemen: DJ Williams Jr., Amir Johnson, Judah Pruitt, Robert Smith IV, Eryx Daugherty, Ryan Mickow, Jadon Lafontant, Jack Funke, Tommy Matheson, Pape Abdoulaye Sy, Michael Crounse, Souleye Diawara.
2025 Boston College Offensive Linemen
Logan Taylor - Redshirt Senior, 6-7, 308 lbs.
Taylor is coming off an All-ACC Honorable Mention season in which he switched from left tackle to left guard despite missing the 2024 season opener due to injury. Taylor did not allow a sack in 364 dropback snaps last year and earned a pass block grade of 80.0 or better from PFF in five games.
Jude Bowry - Redshirt Junior, 6-5, 308 lbs.
Bowry’s 2024 campaign could be considered his breakout season in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Bowry started all 12 regular-season contests at left tackle, earning a 75.7 pass block grade from PFF and allowing just two sacks in 321 dropback snaps.
Dwayne Allick - Graduate Student, 6-2, 309 lbs.
Playing in all 13 games last season and making three starts at guard, Allick is the clear replacement for Kendall at center for this upcoming season. Allick has over 20 games of experience in the past two years combined.
Kevin Cline - Graduate Student, 6-7, 323 lbs.
The Boca Raton, Fla. native played in 12 games on the o-line in 2024, including a start against Nebraska in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, and owned an 80.8 pass block grade on 85 dropback snaps, per PFF, playing both at guard and tackle as well as an inline tight end.
Otto Hess - Redshirt Senior, 6-7, 323 lbs.
Hess primarily saw game action on special teams last year but has the caliber of a star in the making with his massive frame and the years of experience he has under his belt.
Eryx Daugherty - Redshirt Sophomore, 6-3, 298 lbs.
Daugherty switched from defensive line to the o-line after redshirting his freshman year in 2023 and played in three games, including a start at right guard in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Ryan Mickow - Redshirt Sophomore, 6-7, 313 lbs.
A St. Thomas Aquinas (Broward County, Fla.) product, Mickow saw the field in all 13 games on special teams for the Eagles in 2024 and played the majority of the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska at right tackle.
Jack Funke - Redshirt Junior, 6-6, 303 lbs.
A Needham, Mass. native who attended Xaverian High School, Funke played in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore, primarily on special teams, and saw action in the special-teams arena 12 times as a redshirt freshman as well.
Tommy Matheson - Graduate Student, 6-3, 328 lbs.
Matheson, who spent the last four years at Princeton before transferring to BC this summer, earned a Second-Team All-Ivy league selection in 2024 at left tackle and helped the Tigers post the Ivy’s No. 1 passing offense and No. 2 scoring offense back in 2022.
Amir Johnson - Redshirt Sophomore, 6-4, 305 lbs.
Hailing from Pemberton, N.J., the East Coast Prep product played two seasons at Merrimack before transferring to BC. Johnson saw action in all 11 games at left tackle in 2024 (619 snaps) and could see a switch to guard in 2025.
Michael Crounse - Redshirt Sophomore, 6-4, 320 lbs.
After redshirting in 2023 when he arrived in Chestnut Hill, the three-year starter at Dematha Catholic High School, who earned All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference First-Team honors in both his junior and senior season, played in three games off the bench for the Eagles in 2025.
Judah Pruitt - Redshirt Freshman, 6-4, 315 lbs.
Pruitt redshirted the 2024 season and was previously a two-way product on the offensive and defensive line at Malcom X Shabazz High School, where he was named to the Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Team.
Jadon Lafontant - Redshirt Freshman, 6-3, 314 lbs.
The Brunswick School big man did not play in 2024 as a redshirt but was rated as the No. 11 prospect in Connecticut coming out of high school by 247Sports.
Pape Abdoulaye Sy - Redshirt Freshman, 6-6, 311 lbs.
Abdoulaye Sy is from Dakar, Senegal and was a member of the NFL Academy before coming to BC. He redshirted his freshman year on the Heights in 2024 but has the eye-popping size that ACC teams hope for in offensive linemen.
Souleye Diawara - Redshirt Freshman, 6-8, 334 lbs.
Diawara is the biggest and tallest player in BC’s offensive line ranks and hails from The Hague, Netherlands, but attended Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland. He redshirted his freshman year in 2024.
Robert Smith IV - Freshman, 6-3, 311 lbs.
Smith signed with the Eagles before the summer and was named a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and On3. He was rated the 111th-ranked offensive lineman nationally by 247Sports.
DJ Williams Jr. - Freshman, 6-2, 299 lbs.
Williams Jr. joined the Eagles’ football program during the summer and came in as a top-20 overall recruit from New York, per 247Sports and On3), after allowing just one sack in three years of varsity football at Archbishop Stepinac High School.
