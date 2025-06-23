2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 8: UConn
Coming off arguably its toughest opponent all season long in Clemson, Boston College football has a chance to take a quick breather when the UConn Huskies come to visit Alumni Stadium on Oct. 18.
As two long-standing Northeast foes, the UConn-BC matchup extends back to 1908. The Huskies have only recorded one win in the all-time series, but it occurred not too long ago—in 2022, during the Jeff Hafley era, when UConn defeated the Eagles, 13-3, in Storrs, Conn., an embarrassing loss amid a 3-9 season for BC’s program.
Let’s take a look at the Eagles’ Week 8 opponent in their upcoming 2025 campaign.
Offense
In 2024, the Huskies were carried by a sound rushing attack, split between sophomore Cam Edwards, freshman Durell Robinson and junior Mel Brown. The three-headed backfield monster accounted for 2,234 of 2,590 total rushing yards UConn accumulated last year.
Edwards led the way with 830 yards from the ground over 146 carries, including eight rushing touchdowns.
All three backs are returning for the 2025 season and look to bring even more juice than a season ago, with the possibility of UConn having two 1,000-yard rushers on its team come next Winter.
Bronx, N.Y. native wideout Skylar Bell produced 860 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions on 50 catches, and he is expected to bring his talents back to Storrs as well in even better condition.
Defense
UConn’s two leading tacklers in 2024, senior linebackers Jayden McDonald and Tui Faumuina-Brown, will both play a steady role in maintaining the Huskies’ defense front.
The two combined for eight total sacks last season as well, with sophomore linebacker Langston Hardy and junior defensive lineman Pryce Yates contributing another 3.5, respectively.
Malik Dixon-Williams, who is now vying for a potential roster spot on the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL), led the Huskies in interceptions last year with three, while freshman defensive back Cam Chadwick registered two.
Schedule
The matchup for the visiting Huskies comes after the program’s initial bye week after playing Florida International University (FIU) on Oct. 4—the only bye week of the season for UConn. The Eagles, meanwhile, will be going into the game after hosting the Clemson Tigers and projected Heisman candidate Cade Klubnik. After UConn, BC will play out the rest of the season against four ACC opponents and Notre Dame.
Outlook
Despite participating at the NCAA Division I level, the Huskies’ football program is not tied to any conference. UConn plays in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is essentially a collection of independent NCAA Division I football programs who don’t belong to a conference and have their own affiliation.
This is not necessarily a detriment to the program—the Fighting Irish also do not belong to a conference despite being a full member of the ACC for other sports—but it is difficult to get a grasp of how the team will play when it has no conference competition to compare it to.
However, as history shows, this matchup tends to favor the Eagles in lopsided fashion, and there should be no reason for this to change in 2025.
UConn at Boston College:
Boston College Eagles On SI takes a long look at each of the Eagles' upcoming opponents this season, including their Week 8 contest against the Huskies in Alumni Stadium.
The Game
Date: Oct. 18, 2025
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Boston College leads the all-time series, 13-1-2.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Oct. 28, 2023, when the Eagles won, 21-14.
The Team
The Coach: Jim Mora
Offensive Coordinator: Gordon Sammis
Defensive Coordinator: Matt Brock
2024 Record: 9-4
Players to Watch: RB Cam Edwards, RB Durell Robinson, RB Mel Brown, WR Skylar Bell, LB Jayden McDonald, LB Tui Faumuina-Brown, DB Cam Chadwick
Top Newcomers: Recruit - S Axavier Bridges-Brooks; Transfers - DB Kamo'l Latu (Wisconsin), WR Caleb Burton III (Auburn)
The School
Location: Storrs, Conn.
Founded: 1881
Enrollment: 33,554
Nickname: The Huskies
Colors: Navy Blue, White and Grey
Mascot: Jonathan the Husky
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2022
National Championships: None
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference Championships: 26
Bowl Appearances: 4-4 overall record; appeared in Fenway Bowl in 2024, beat North Carolina, 27-14.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2023
Heisman Trophies: None
2025 NFL Draft: One - Tackle Chase Lundt, Buffalo Bills (Round six, 206th overall).
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025 - No. 92; 2024 - No. 95; 2023 - No. 130; 2022 - No. 113.
The Schedule
Aug 30: vs. Central Connecticut State
Sept. 6: at Syracuse
Sept. 13: at Delaware
Sept. 20: vs. Ball State
Sept. 28: at Buffalo
Oct. 4: vs. Florida International
Oct. 18: at Boston College
Oct. 25: at Rice
Nov. 1: vs. UAB
Nov. 8: vs. Duke
Nov. 15: vs. Air Force
Nov. 22: at Florida Atlantic
