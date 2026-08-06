2026 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Syracuse

Boston College football enters its 2026 matchup with Syracuse looking to build on its recent success against the Orange.

The Eagles dominated Syracuse 34-12 in the teams' most recent meeting, snapping a 10-game losing streak that started back in early September. For the Orange, the loss capped off a disappointing 3-9 season that ended with eight consecutive defeats and a revolving door at quarterback after Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury.

'Cuse has not defeated BC since 2022 and will look to reverse that trend when the two teams meet in Week 11.

Here is the early opponent preview for Syracuse:

Offense

Syracuse’s offense enters 2026 with plenty of questions after a difficult 2025 campaign. The Orange finished 3-9 and lost their final eight games, with the unit struggling to find consistency after Angeli went down with a torn Achilles in Week Four.

Angeli’s health will be one of the biggest storylines to follow throughout fall camp. Prior to his injury, the former Notre Dame transfer threw for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just two interceptions while posting a 152.3 passer rating. Syracuse moved the ball with greater consistency with Angeli under center, and its scoring production declined noticeably after his absence.

Now, the coaching staff will be watching his mobility, conditioning, pocket movement, and confidence as he works his way back. If Angeli is comfortable planting, escaping pressure, and extending plays, Syracuse could enter the season with considerably more optimism than it had for much of 2025.

The Orange will also return key offensive linemen who saw significant action last season, including Trevion Mack, Joe Cruz, Byron Washington, Kam Pringle, and Naquil Betrand.

Mack is expected to retain his starting role at left tackle after starting 10 games in 2025. The redshirt junior allowed just one sack on 368 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to PFF.

Cruz enters his fifth season with Syracuse and brings valuable versatility to the O-line. He has made 16 career starts at center and both guard positions while not allowing a sack on 627 pass-blocking opportunities.

Washington could provide another major piece up front. The former three-star recruit ranked among the top 10 nationally in snaps played by true freshman guards last season. The sophomore is expected to take over as Syracuse’s starting right guard.

On the skill position side, the Orange are going through a major overhaul after losing its top two leading rushers from 2025, Yasin Willis and Will Nixin, as well as its top four receiving targets in Darrell Gill Jr., Johntay Cook, Dan Villari, and Justus Ross-Simmons.

Those four, alone, combined for 1,779 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air last season, good for 68 percent of Syracuse's receiving yards and 70 percent of its touchdowns.

The only notable returners in the pass-catching realm are wideouts Darrien William Tyshawn Russell, along with tight end David Clement, but those three combined for just 20 receptions in 2025.

This season should have featured wide receiver Calvin Russell III, who was a top-50 recruit in the nation in the class of 2026 on most sites, earning him five-star status, but Russell suffered an Achilles injury during the spring that will likely sideline him for all of the year.

Defense

Syracuse’s defensive line has plenty to prove after a rough 2025 season. According to PFF’s final grades, the Orange ranked last in the ACC in run defense and second-to-last in total pass rush. SU also finished outside the top 100 nationally in rushing defense, allowing 175.0 rushing yards per game.

The Orange will have to find a way to improve their ability to control the line of scrimmage if they hope to take a step forward in 2026. That starts with a defensive line that lost two of its top contributors, however.

Dion Wilson Jr. led Syracuse’s defensive linemen with a 69.3 overall PFF grade in 2025, while Kevin Jobity Jr. emerged as the unit’s top pure pass rusher with a 65.3 grade. Syracuse will look to the transfer portal to help replace that production.

Tunmise Adaleye brings significant size and experience to the middle of the defensive line after transferring from UNLV. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound redshirt senior earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honors last season after recording career highs in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (7.5).

The Orange also added Dillon Fontus, a 6-foot-6, 292-pound senior who transferred from Maryland in January. Fontus appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the Terrapins and recorded 41 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Senior Rashard Perry will be one of Syracuse’s most important returning pieces. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman is one of the unit’s few remaining starters from last season and will be relied upon to provide stability in the middle.

Nathan Nyandoro is another returning player who could see an expanded role. Despite being a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound edge rusher showed promise while playing in just six regular-season games. Nyandoro, once a top-ranked prospect from Quebec, made the most of his opportunities last season. Against BC, he recorded nine tackles and a tackle for loss.

At linebacker, Antoine Deslauriers tied for the team lead in tackles last season, becoming the first true freshman in program history to do so. The Montreal native would have been a hot commodity in the transfer portal but chose to return to the Orange for his sophomore season. He’s penciled in as the starting middle linebacker and will be among the most important figures for the Syracuse defense this year.

In the defensive backfield, Syracuse’s cornerback position is anchored by standout sophomore Demetres Samuel Jr. and Chris Peal. Samuel was asked to contribute in multiple ways as a freshman and earned the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award’s Player of the Week last September.

Peal, meanwhile, started all 12 games in 2025 and finished the season with 47 tackles, including 29 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble. The pair will be central to Syracuse’s efforts to improve a defense that struggled to slow opposing offenses last season.

Schedule

The Orange’s 2026 strength of schedule is ranked No. 41 in the nation, per ESPN, while BC’s sits at No. 24.

Syracuse’s non-conference slate consists of matchups against New Hampshire, UConn, and Notre Dame.

Outlook

Syracuse is still holding onto its last win over BC — a 32-23 victory in 2022. Since then, the Orange have pushed the Eagles in each of their meetings, but BC has come out on top in the last three matchups. Heading into 2026, there is little reason to expect this rivalry to be any less competitive.

ESPN’s matchup predictor currently gives BC a 50.1 percent chance to win, making this one of the closest projected games on the Eagles’ schedule. While the numbers point to a near-even matchup, BC’s recent offensive consistency against Syracuse gives the Eagles a slight edge.

Expect another close contest — but one that could ultimately end with the Eagles extending its winning streak over the Orange.

The Game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series history: The Orange lead the all-time series 34-25.

Last meeting: These two teams last met on Nov. 29, 2025, in Syracuse, N.Y. The Eagles defeated the Orange 34-12.

The Team

Head coach: Fran Brown

Offensive coordinator: Jeff Nixon

Defensive coordinator: Vince Kehres

2025 record: 3-9

Returning starters: 7 (2 on offense, 5 on defense)

Players to watch: QB Steve Angeli, DB Chris Peal, DL Dillon Fontus, OL Byron Washington, DB Demetres Samuel Jr., OL Kam Pringle, OL Naquil Betrand

The School

Location: Syracuse, N.Y.

Founded: 1870

Enrollment: 22,000

Nickname: Syracuse Orange

Colors: Orange

Mascot: Otto the Orange

The Program

Last time beat BC: 2022

Last time won ACC: Since joining the ACC in 2013, the Orange have not won a conference title.

National championships: 1 (1959)

Conference championships: 5 (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2012 in Big East); Syracuse has never won the ACC

Heisman winners: Ernie Davis (1961)

2026 NFL Draft

Syracuse did not have any 2026 NFL drafts, though seven players signed as undrafted free agents:

P Jack Stonehouse, Houston Texans

DL Kevin Jobity Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Dion Wilson Jr., Baltimore Ravens

TE Dan Villari, Los Angeles Rams

DE David Reese, Los Angeles Chargers

OT Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Buffalo Bills

DB Devin Grant, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Four Recruiting Rankings

No. 30 (2026), No. 30 (2025), No. 47 (2024), No. 53 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. New Hampshire

Sept. 12: vs. Cal

Sept. 17: at Pittsburgh

Oct. 3: at UConn

Oct. 10: at Virginia

Oct. 17: vs Louisville

Oct. 24: at North Carolina

Oct. 31: vs. SMU

Nov. 7: vs. Clemson

Nov. 14: at NC State

Nov. 21: at Boston College

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

Early Opponent Preview Series:

This is the 11th story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Boston College football in 2026. Ensuing stories will be published throughout August.

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