Boston College Announces Gold Out For Home Opener vs. Duquesne
The Boston College Eagles football team kicks off its season on Labor Day Night with a road contest against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Bill O’Brien era at Alumni Stadium, however, starts on Saturday, Sept. 7 as the team plays its home opener against Duquesne at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Boston College Athletics announced via social media on Saturday that the home opener will be a “Gold Out” theme with the return of the SuperFan shirt.
The theme day is just one of many that the Eagles are holding throughout the entirety of the 2024 college football season.
Other themes for the year include the annual Red Bandanna Game, Faculty and Staff Appreciation, Family Weekend, Military Appreciation and Healthcare Heroes Day, Ultimate Kids Day, and Senior/Youth Kids Sports Day.
The program will also honor the 40th anniversary of Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary play and welcome back the team’s from 1974, 1984, 1994, 2004, and 2009.
Below is the schedule for the 2024 season with the themes.
2024 Boston College Football Schedule (With Themes):
Sept. 2: at Florida State
Sept. 7: vs. Duquesne — Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day and Gold Out
Sept. 14: at Missouri
Sept. 21: vs. Michigan State — Red Bandanna Game
Sept. 28: vs. Western Kentucky — Family Weekend
Oct. 5: at Virginia
Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 25: vs. Louisville — Homecoming
Nov. 9: vs. Syracuse — Military Appreciation & Healthcare Heroes Day
Nov. 16: at SMU
Nov. 23: vs UNC — Ultimate Kids Day and Team Reunions
Nov. 30: vs. Pittsburgh — Senior Day & Youth Sports Day.