Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Duke (12PM, RSN)
A.J. Black
Boston College kicks off their regular season today against Duke (0-1) in Durham, North Carolina at noon. The game which will be on the RSN (click here to find out how to watch and listen), is the highly anticipated debut of head coach Jeff Hafley. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator took over for Steve Addazio who was fired after a 6-6 season.
This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.
