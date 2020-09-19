SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Duke (12PM, RSN)

A.J. Black

Boston College kicks off their regular season today against Duke (0-1) in Durham, North Carolina at noon. The game which will be on the RSN (click here to find out how to watch and listen), is the highly anticipated debut of head coach Jeff Hafley. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator took over for Steve Addazio who was fired after a 6-6 season. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game. 

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. 

Before the game starts, here are the top analysis articles and info articles we put out at BC Bulletin. 

How To Watch: BC vs. Duke

PODCAST: AJ & Eric Preview the Season, Jeff Hafley and the Duke Game.

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College Depth & Analysis

Over 65 Individual Boston College Player Previews: Find them Here

The BC Bulletin Roundtable: Discussing the BC/Duke Game

Transfer Luc Bequette Adjusting Quickly to Boston College

Previewing Duke with Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country

Five Questions That Must Be Answered By BC's Offense
Five Questions That Must Be Answered By BC's Defense

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Boston College vs. Duke: Weekly Kickoff

Your Predictions

If you haven't done so already, join our prediction challenge. This year we are giving away free memberships to our Maroon & Gold+ room. All you have to do is follow along with the directions found here. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A final look at this weekend's game along with a prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Four Star Safety Daymon David Set to Announce Today

The star has long been courted by the Eagles, but odds are not looking good going into his decision

A.J. Black

Prized '21 Safety Daymon David Commits to Oregon

The Eagles lose out on one of their biggest targets as he heads to Eugene.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Boston College vs. Duke: How To Watch

Boston College plays Duke on Saturday in North Carolina, here are all the details to get you set up to watch.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Five Questions That Must Be Answered by Boston College's Offense

A look at what the Eagles have to do this weekend against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Roundtable: Previewing The Duke Game

An in-depth look at the biggest topics facing the team by the insiders who cover the team.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Football Predictions For 2020 Season

The site has given all the in-depth analysis up to this point, now let's look at the season predictions from an insider's perspective.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Previewing Duke with Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country

A look at Saturday's game with an insider who knows the team

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Transfer Luc Bequette Adjusting to Quick Transition at Boston College

The newest Eagle talks about what led him to Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference on Tuesday

A look at yesterday's press conference and some of the topics discussed by head coach Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

Chrisgal