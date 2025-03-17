Boston College Football Announces Date For 2025 Pro Day
The Boston College Eagles football program is entering its second week of spring practice.
The team’s spring slate started on March 11 and will go through April 12.
In February, Boston College announced that it would not hold a spring game this year, however it will hold another event during the spring practice window.
On Monday, the program announced the date and time of its annual Pro Day.
Boston College will hold its Pro Day on Monday, March 24 at 11 a.m. ET inside Fish Field House.
The event will consist of weight room training as well as multiple drills including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and positional work.
A total of 13 Boston College players will participate in Pro Day, linebacker Kam Arnold, defensive backs Bryquice Brown and Khari Johnson, defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku and Neto Okpala, defensive tackle Cam Horsley, tight end Kamari Morales, wide receiver Dino Tomlin, offensive linemen Jack Conley, Drew Kendall, and Ozzy Trapilo, and running backs Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux.
On top of the Eagles, five other players or alums from local schools will also be a part of the event, Merrimack offensive lineman Cole Birdow, Buffalo wide receiver Taji Johnson (formerly Boston College), former Boston College defensive back Jirhe Love, Bentley linebacker Salvatore Lupoli Jr., and New Hampshire offensive lineman Dylan Poirier.
The Eagles will continue their spring practice on Tuesday morning.
