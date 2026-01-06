Boston College Football Signs Michigan State Transfer OL Kristian Phillips

After a busy Monday for the Boston College football program, which signed six new players from the transfer portal to its 2026 roster, the Eagles landed another noteworthy commitment on Tuesday afternoon, signing former Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips.

Phillips, who goes by the nickname “Big Dooley,” announced his decision to take his talents to Chestnut Hill, Mass., via X.

“Let’s get to work,” Phillips said with an eagle emoji.

Kristian Phillips (@True_ballers16) via X.

As a redshirt junior in 2025, Phillips started in four games for the Spartans, but his season was cut short due to injury — as was his redshirt-sophomore campaign after starting in MSU's season opener against Florida Atlantic at right guard, playing all 64 snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder excelled in pass blocking throughout his Spartans career, averaging above an 80 grade. His run-blocking grade, however, hovered around the 50s.

Phillips, who took an official visit to campus on Dec. 31, is the ninth BC commit from the transfer portal this offseason, including the second offensive lineman to join.

The first was former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder who registered the second-highest grade this season among Conference USA offensive tackles, according to PFF, and committed to BC on Monday.

Next year, BC will have a new offensive line coach — Kurt Anderson, who previously coached at UMass. Matt Applebaum, the Eagles' previous O-line coach, was fired on Dec. 5.

Before he was with the Minutemen, Anderson coached at Northwestern, helping turn former offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Rashawn Slater into first-round draft picks.

The Eagles' offensive line room will have a different look in 2025 after the departures of Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor, who have both accepted invites to senior bowl games, meaning they intend to seek professional opportunities through the upcoming 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft. Bowry has already declared for the draft, and Taylor is expected to.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, former starting offensive guard Eryx Daugherty — who decided to enter the transfer portal after the 2025 season ended — has already found a new home at Louisville.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

