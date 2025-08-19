Boston College Football Training Camp Day 16 Notebook
The Eagles returned to the field for the final week of training camp on Tuesday morning.
Boston College football kicked off its final week of training camp on Tuesday morning outside of Fish Field House.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was live at practice to see how the team is improving ahead of its season opener in just under two weeks.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 16 of training camp.
Boston College Training Camp Day 16 Notebook
- Wide receivers Ned Boldin Jr., and Lewis Bond showcased some big releases in 1v1. Boldin has been showing potential during camp.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr., caught a deep ball from Dylan Lonergan in 1v1.
- The 11v11 period started with a few offside penalties. Unsure if it was the defense or offense that moved first, but there was definitely too much early movement/jumping.
- Dylan Lonergan scrambled for a first down in the corner of the field, showcasing his running ability.
- DB Charlie Comella recorded an interception. He is starting to get more looks with starters and backups.
- WR Ismael Zamor and Boldin both caught first-down passes from QB Grayson James.
- In an 11v11 1st-and-10 from the 40-yard line, LB Jason Hewlett forced an incompletion on a pressure against Dylan Lonergan, DL Josiah Griffin forced an incompletion from Grayson James, and RB Bo MacCormack had a catch and a run which both resulted in a first down.
- In 7v7, Bill O'Brien was going up to the snapper and wetting the balls to make it harder for Lonergan and James to throw and for the receivers to catch.
- Dylan Lonergan threw a touchdown pass to RB Jordan McDonald.
- CB Amari Jackson recorded a pass breakup against WR Reed Harris and is showing lots of improvement since returning from his season-ending injury.
- Grayson James connected with TE Kaelen Chudzinski and Zamor. LB Bryce Steele nearly had an interception on the pass to Zamor.
- On a long third down in 11v11, Dylan Lonergan scrambled for a first down and connected with Bond for two first downs.
- In the red zone 11v11, LB Daveon Crouch recorded a tackle for loss and Dylan Lonergan threw a touchdown pass to WR Jaedn Skeete.
- Chudzinski brought in a one-handed touchdown catch from Grayson James.
- MacCormack recorded a touchdown run.
- DB Syair Torrence had a pass breakup against Skeete.
- Grayson James hit Harris for a touchdown reception.
- DB Omar Thornton recorded a pass breakup against Harris on a deep ball from Dylan Lonergan and picked off Lonergan a couple plays later.
- DL Edwin Kolenge had a sack and a tackle for loss.
- Both kickers, Luca Lombardo and Liam Connor, missed a 45-yard field goal attempt for the "win."
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Bill O'Brien on BC vs. Notre Dame: "BC/Notre Dame [game], [The Holy War], should be played every year."
- Bill O'Brien on the product on the field: "We have to do a good job. We have to win. We have to put a good product on the field. We've got to recruit. We got to get good players in here."
