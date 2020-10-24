SI.com
BCBulletin
Game Thread: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech (4:00PM, ACCN)

A.J. Black

Boston College (3-2) returns home today to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) at 4pm. This is a big game for both teams as they try to turn the corner from their worst losses of the season. The Eagles dropped last weekend's game to Virginia Tech 40-14, while the Yellow Jackets lost to Clemson 73-7. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Georgia Tech game. 

Boston College vs. GT: Final Thoughts & Predictions

How to Watch

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer

Players from Past Crucial To Future

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

First Look: Georgia Tech

Weekly Kickoff: GT/BC

